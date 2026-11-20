Jack Campbell once believed he would spend his entire life on the ice, and for years, everything seemed to be falling into place. From becoming the No. 11 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft to earning an All-Star selection with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2022, he had reached heights many players only dream of. But behind those achievements, he was silently battling anxiety, alcohol dependence and painful self-doubt. Eventually, the pressure became too much, and he reached a point where he no longer wanted to live. Now, in 2026, the 34-year-old is building a life away from hockey as he is training to become a high-performance coach. But in a recent interview, Campbell revealed just how dark things became before he found a way forward.

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In an interview with The Athletic, published on November 19, 2026, Campbell opened up about the personal struggles he had hidden throughout his career. Speaking to senior enterprise writer Dan Robson, the former NHL All-Star shared details of his battles with mental health and alcohol. “I have OCD. I have ADHD. I’m a recovering alcoholic. I’ve tried taking my life, a couple of times,” Campbell revealed.

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For years, Campbell was known in hockey circles as “Happy Jack” because of his friendly personality and eagerness to please everyone around him. But that cheerful image hid a different reality. He had struggled with perfectionism and self-doubt since his younger days. His journey took him from the USA Hockey National Development Program to becoming the 11th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars. However, establishing himself in the league was not easy.

He spent four years with Dallas’ AHL affiliate in Austin and even faced demotions to the lower-level ECHL before getting another opportunity with the Los Angeles Kings in 2016. His career finally began moving in the right direction after joining the Kings. Campbell developed into a reliable backup behind Jonathan Quick before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2020. The move gave him a fresh opportunity, and he made the most of it the following season.

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After Frederik Andersen suffered a knee injury, Campbell stepped into the starting role and won his first 11 games, setting an NHL record for consecutive wins to begin a season. He later earned his first All-Star selection in 2022. But even during those successful years, his mental health was deteriorating. He struggled to sleep, constantly replayed mistakes in his head and experienced severe anxiety. During a game against the Colorado Avalanche in December 2021, he even blacked out during a panic attack just before the national anthem.

Things became even harder when the Edmonton Oilers offered him a five-year, $25 million contract in July 2022. Campbell was excited about the opportunity, but the money also brought expectations he struggled to handle.

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“I needed to be somebody that had never existed before,” he recalled. As his performances declined, he began isolating himself and drinking more heavily. He eventually lost his starting position to Stuart Skinner, and after allowing five goals against the Nashville Predators on November 4, 2023, Campbell never played another NHL game. Edmonton placed him on waivers the following day, bringing an abrupt end to what had once looked like a promising chapter of his career.

Although Campbell remained with the Oilers as a playoff practice player in 2024, his mental health continued to worsen. He was no longer part of the team on the ice and struggled to watch his former teammates compete for the Stanley Cup. “I was beyond depressed,” he said, describing how his feelings of shame, guilt, embarrassment and resentment had reached their peak. His personal life was also spiralling.

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During a trip to Greece with his wife, Ashley, in the summer of 2024, Campbell drank heavily and jumped from a 70-foot cliff. He survived after landing in the branches of a small tree, while two local men climbed down and rescued him. At first, he tried to convince himself and others that it had been a drunken mistake.

Campbell hoped to turn things around after signing with the Detroit Red Wings, but his return to the NHL never happened. When he failed to secure a place on their roster during training camp in September 2024, he struggled to accept another setback. In early October, while alone in a hotel near the rink, he began drinking heavily and reached a breaking point. “I started asking people for a gun, because I just couldn’t do it anymore,” he revealed.

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His search for a gun triggered concern among people who knew him, and the situation eventually reached his longtime agent, Kurt Overhardt. Overhardt contacted Campbell, and the following morning, October 4, 2024, he woke up and decided to seek help. He contacted the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and flew to Los Angeles to enter a rehabilitation facility.

Campbell spent 44 days in treatment, where he was diagnosed with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. His wife, Ashley, stood by him throughout the difficult period, and he also found support from friends who understood his struggles with alcohol. After completing treatment, he returned to professional hockey with the Grand Rapids Griffins in December 2024. Although he initially found some success, he gradually realized that continuing to play was no longer what he wanted. He played his final professional game in the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup playoffs. Even then, walking away from hockey, the sport that had shaped his entire life, was far from easy.

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Jack Campbell finds purpose after hockey

Ever since making his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars on October 20, 2013, Jack Campbell had imagined spending the rest of his life in hockey. Walking away from the game he had worked so hard to reach was something he never thought he would have to do. “My whole life, I dreaded that day,” he admitted. “I used to say I want to die on the ice. That’s all I know, and that’s all I want.” But in May 2025, after playing his final professional game in the AHL playoffs, Campbell simply took off his gear, got dressed and walked away from the game he once thought he would never leave.

Then in July 2026, Campbell officially announced his retirement at 34, ending an eight-season NHL career that included stops with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers. He also revealed plans to begin a new career as an identity and performance coach. Now living in Florida with Ashley, Campbell is trying to find purpose outside hockey.

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He spends time swimming, playing tennis and caring for their dogs while training through Novus Global to become a high-performance coach. His recovery, however, is still ongoing. During his interview with Robson, he took part in a coaching exercise in which he was asked to speak openly about his deepest fears and insecurities. Among the thoughts he shared were, “I’m unlovable,” “I’ll be better off alone” and “I let people down.” One statement was particularly difficult for him to face: “It would be easier to just die.”

He eventually held the paper carrying those words to a fire and watched it burn. For Campbell, the moment represented an attempt to stop allowing those painful thoughts to define the rest of his life.