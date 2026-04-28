Update on Johnny Gaudreau’s Hit and Run Case Reveals Horrifying Details for Long Sentence

On August 28, 2024, Johnny Gaudreau learned that his wife, Meredith, was pregnant with their third child. But only a day later, on August 29, that moment of happiness turned into devastating news when Meredith, around seven weeks pregnant, was told that her husband, Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother Matthew had died after being struck by a car while cycling in New Jersey. The driver has since been charged with vehicular homicide, and now, nearly two years later, the case has become more complicated in court.

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The accused driver, Sean M. Higgins, who was operating an SUV at the time of the crash, is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, both second-degree offenses, along with additional reckless driving-related charges. He might face up to 70 years behind bars if convicted on all counts. Early in the investigation, prosecutors said Higgins admitted to drinking alcohol before driving, and court documents have referenced claims that he consumed “five or six” beers. However, the narrative in court has now become more contested.

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At a recent hearing on April 27, Higgins’ defense team moved to have the case dismissed, arguing that a private expert report suggested his blood alcohol content was around 0.075, slightly below the legal limit of 0.08. They claim the original testing may have used an incorrect sample type, “plasma that was tested, not whole blood,” he said.

Imago Credits – Instagram / @meredithgaudreau_

The prosecution strongly rejected this claim. Prosecutor Michael Mestern said that the state tests put Higgins’ blood alcohol level at 0.087 and that the defense report is just one possible reading of the evidence. He added, “It is only one chemist’s opinion attacking the credibility of one piece of the state’s evidence in this matter.”

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Prosecutors are also citing other actions they say demonstrate reckless driving. They say Higgins did not pull over and render help at the scene, police detected alcohol on his breath, and he failed field sobriety tests.

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Back in 2023, a former NFL player, Henry Ruggs III, was involved in a car accident resulting in a death. He was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in the Nevada state prison after he pleaded guilty to felony DUI.

In Mestern’s case, both sides continue to fight over technical details and interpretations of evidence; the emotional weight of the case remains unchanged. While the courtroom debates focus on numbers, reports, and procedures, the loss behind it stays personal for a family and the NHL world, something that was also strongly felt during the 2026 Winter Olympics, where his memory was still honored.

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Johnny Gaudreau’s memory became the heart of Team USA’s Olympic gold run

After Team USA’s gold medal win over Canada in the Winter Olympics 2026, players carried Johnny Gaudreau’s memory onto the ice. They skated during the victory celebration, holding his No. 13 jersey, lifting it high as fans and teammates shouted “Johnny Hockey.”

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Even throughout the tournament, his jersey was placed in the locker room before games, and players spoke about keeping him in their thoughts as they played. Coaches said the team was playing “with him in mind.”

Even the most emotional moment came after the final whistle. NHL players brought Johnny Gaudreau’s children, Johnny Jr. and Noa, onto the ice and included them in the celebration with the medal winners. They were placed into the team photo, standing right there as the champions gathered around them.

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Meredith Gaudreau was seen emotional in the stands, later sharing photos and videos of the tribute on social media. She reposted clips of players bringing her children onto the ice, writing, “Means everything to me. I think John, too, most of all.”

She also shared a light moment about her youngest, Carter, who was watching from home. She wrote over the photo: “Carter!!!!!!!!!! I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t get you a passport yet!!!!”

In the end, the case in court continues to move forward, but in the sport he defined, his presence never really stopped.