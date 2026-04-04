Noah Lyles Gets Emotional Before Telling Jamaican Fiancée Two Heartfelt Words

Not many know, but Olympic Champion Noah Lyles and his Jamaican fiancée Junelle Bromfield “didn’t click at all” on their first date in 2018. They decided to remain friends thereafter, until they reconnected in 2022 and first felt the spark of love. But now, there’s just a couple of hours left until their wedding, and Lyles clearly can’t contain his excitement as he’s sent out a message for her.

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The American sprinter took to social media to show the world he simply cannot wait to marry Junelle. Ahead of their wedding on April 4, he wrote,

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“24h till we say “I do”,” on his official X account.

The post came with a photo of the two sprinters celebrating, dressed to the nines, while Lyles sprayed champagne with a gleeful smile on his face. The 28-year-old American sprinter and Bromfield, also 28, have been engaged for nearly two years, with their respective schedules playing a big role in pushing the wedding to 2026.

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Moreover, the world knows Noah Lyles has been waiting for this for a long time. He had a packed schedule in the days leading up to his wedding, but he decided to clear out his calendar. This included choosing to skip the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

It will be exciting to see how the wedding turns out, with so much known about it already. In 2025, Lyles said he hopes to have a big wedding, one that will likely have notable athletes and Olympians attending.

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“There will definitely be a few football players, basketball players, you know, just people that I’ve known throughout the years,” he added. “… Three tables of Olympians all the way from like the ’80s to 2024.”

Moreover, the wedding is expected to feature a mix of things that the couple enjoys together. One of them is anime. “We have quite a few things anime-related,” Lyles had previously told People.

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This comes after the couple has been together for nearly four years; although they’ve known each other for a lot longer.

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It all started in 2018, when they connected on social media before meeting in person, though their first date didn’t quite go as planned.

They started dating in 2022 and have since become one of the internet’s favourite couples. That includes poking fun at each other across social media to showing their love during various track and field events over the years. Lyles eventually proposed to Bromfield in October 2024, with the wedding planned for Spring 2026.

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Yet despite that, Noah Lyles knew he was going to marry Junelle Bromfield within the first year of their relationship.

Noah Lyles opens up on his proposal to get Junelle Bromfield to marry him

That doesn’t come as much of a surprise, especially given their unwavering support for each other, as recounted across podcasts and social media. Not only that, Lyles’ proposal to Bromfield also reflects that, as he posted a video of the elaborate plan he had created before proposing to her in front of friends and family.

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However, even then, that was a year in the making, as Lyles revealed in a June 2025 interview that he knew Bromfield was the one for him in their first year. Yet he bided his time patiently and waited before eventually making the move.

“Around June 2024, I started looking for a ring, but I had known a lot more before,” Lyles told Essence. “I knew that we were going to get married in our first year of dating, but I thought it would be too crazy to propose in the first year, so I waited.

“I knew I was going to start looking for a ring around April 2024, and that’s when I took Junelle ring shopping, and she was very confused on why we were going shopping cause she didn’t know that was a thing.”

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That’s not as shocking when you consider the history the two had shared up until that point, having known each other for almost seven years. But Lyles ensured that he planned everything down to the minute details in order to make it the perfect moment for his future fiancé.

“It took about four months of planning to get the proposal ready, and on many occasions, I was thinking about just throwing it all out the window and just spontaneously proposing to her, but she told me that I could not surprise her on the day when I propose,” Lyles explained. “So I took it as a challenge and stuck to my guns and waited for the day that I had chosen.”

And now, on the brink of their wedding and despite what will be a busy season ahead of him, Noah Lyles finally gets the moment he’s been waiting for – marrying Junelle Bromfield.