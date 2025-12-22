Noah Lyles, Ilia Malinin Join Growing Movement for Fred Richard’s National Day Idea

Noah Lyles is always one to tell it like it is but when it came to gymnast Fred Richard’s idea for a “National Backflip Day” on December 21, there was nothing to tell. Lyles was all in. The challenge was easy: Share videos of yourself backflipping, tag Richard, the backflip world record holder’s social handles, and use the hashtag, #NationalBackflipDay. And guess what? Some big names are already on board.

Lyles recently posted a short clip on his Instagram story where he says, “What’s up, Freddie… this is for you, man,” before launching into a perfect backflip on the pavement. “Happy National Backflip Day,” said Lyles at the end.

But joining Richard himself at the gym to launch the newly declared ‘holiday’ was figure skater Ilia Malinin, the reigning world champion, who knows a thing or two about backflipping himself, having frequently incorporated them into his programs.

But before performing one, there were some conditions for both athletes. Richard was tasked with mimicking Malinin’s figure skating backflip – a standard one rotation acrobatic flip that he does on ice. Malinin, however, took on Richard’s more challenging gymnastics flip – a round off back full.

First, Malinin observed Richard’s (off-ice) recreation, giving it a 9/10. Then it was Malinin’s turn; he completed the round-off full, initially scoring a 9.99/10 by Richard, and later upgraded to a perfect 10/10. So, why this challenge, and why on this day?

“National Backflip Day will be held on Dec. 21 due to the numerical flipping of the day’s 12/21 numbers and how the seasons also flip from fall to winter on this date,” read the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s press release.

Not only that, but Richard livestreamed all day on his various social media channels and those who participated in the challenge had the chance to be featured on it.

The challenge itself was more simple than executing a literal backflip: just share actual flips or get creative with safe alternatives, like flipping a coin, a water bottle, or even a pancake.

Each fan flip video that is submitted will be matched to a maximum of 10,000 flips and up to $10,000 in donations by a donor partner of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Foundation (USOPF) NextGen Council.

The funds raised during the event are intended to support the Team USA Fund, which directly helps U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and programs.

Kids at USA gymnastics have already joined in, creating a playful “flip-dancing” atmosphere full of energy and excitement. Retired wrestler and former gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. also took part in the challenge.

This is a developing story…