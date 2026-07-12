“Not a Surprise”: Brazil Player Tears Down Her Own Team After Shocking Loss to Thailand

Two back-to-back losses to the USA and Japan meant Thailand were already under pressure. With world No. 2 Brazil next, few gave coach Kiattipong’s side a chance of getting anything. Then Thailand went and swept them in straight sets, restricting Brazil to under 20 points in every set. A remarkable result from the underdogs, and one Brazilian wasn’t prepared to pretend otherwise.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s because for Kisy Nascimento, Thailand weren’t just a good team during their FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) clash. For her, they were better than Brazil and made far fewer mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know Thailand have a really good team,” Nascimento said in an interview on X. “They have a really good defense, a really good setter, and I think we didn’t enjoy this opportunity.

“Also, our reception… We made a lot of mistakes in attack, and I think this made it difficult for us to win. But it’s not a surprise. This is volleyball, and if you don’t play, they play, and they win. It’s volleyball.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She wasn’t entirely wrong as even with a rotated side, Brazil were the undisputed favourites. Coach Jose Roberto Guimaraes rested most of the starting six that began in the 3-1 win over Japan. Only Rosamaria Montibeller and Helena Wenk Hoengen started against Thailand. Kisy Nascimento, Lorena Viezel, Luzia da Silva Nezzo and Maiara Basso were picked as replacements.

And things started horribly. Within Thailand’s opening two serves, Brazil were 2-0 down. By the time Nascimento’s side managed to get their first point, they were already four behind. They managed to bring it to 6-2, and then came the streak. Thailand would go on an incredible 9-3 run, turning the tide of the set in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

That trend continued as Thailand’s experienced starting six ensured that Brazil never really got going, producing quick attacks to extend their lead. In the end, Coach Kiattipong’s side restricted the world No.2 to under 20 points, winning the first set 25-15. From there, Coach Guimaraes’ side simply couldn’t recover, losing set two 25-16 and set three 25-17.

It marked a remarkable showcase of volleyball and a big big upset considering their stadings. Thailand also moved up five spots to world No. 17 and, more importantly, the win keeps them safe from relegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were in danger of dropping down after just 9 points from 10 games, but now with 12 points, they’re out of any relegation trouble. Brazil, on the other hand, had already qualified for the final in Macao and will face the United States next in a battle for first place.

However, the loss does put a dent in their hopes, leaving them searching for answers. On the flip side, Thailand’s players were simply soaking in a victory few had predicted. For Pimpichaya Kokram, the result meant far more than just three points in the standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pimpichaya Kokram reflects on Thailand’s big win

Going into the clash against Brazil, few gave Thailand a chance. They were ranked 22nd and had just lost back-to-back-to-back games against Japan, USA and the Netherlands. In fact, the last time Thailand even won was on June 20 when they beat Canada 3-1. Not what coach Kiattipong wanted to see from his side as it put them in serious relegation danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the calendar pitted them against Brazil, one of the best teams in the world chasing after first place. In fact, going into the clash, Thailand were 15 points behind the world No. 2, who sat third on the table. However, fate had other ideas, and it marked the first time in nine years that Thailand’s women’s team had beaten Brazil.

And few women were happier than Pimpichaya Kokram. The Thai opposite spiker currently plays professional volleyball for French side Vandoeuvre Nancy Volley Ball and praised her side’s performance.

“Hello, everyone,” Kokram said in an interview on X (translated via Google Translate). “We did it. We don’t have to rely on anyone else anymore. Today is a really great day for all of us. Thank you so much for all the encouragement you’ve given us—for sending positive energy, strength, and support our way. Thailand will still be in the VNL next year. See you all next year!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nascimento’s honesty matched the scoreline, while Thailand’s celebrations reflected just how significant the upset really was. Now, both teams leave the match with very different questions to answer as the VNL reaches its decisive stages.