“Not Going to Lose”: Josh Kerr Answers Heated Rival’s Comment on World Ultimate Championships Face-Off

Ahead of his next meeting with rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, world mile record holder Josh Kerr has reignited their fierce rivalry again. The event is around the corner, and Kerr has dropped a sharp reply to Ingebrigtsen’s criticism from a few days ago.

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The Norwegian athlete criticized Kerr for missing out on several major summer meetings and claimed he was damaging the sport. After returning to the same track where he had previously beaten the Norwegian to win the 2023 world 1,500 metre title, Kerr did not hold back his replies. He made a clear and unapologetic statement of his superiority.

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In response to Ingebrigtsen’s comments and their long-anticipated confrontation at a pre-event media roundtable. Kerr made his intentions crystal clear. “I’m very happy that he’s back running and racing,” Kerr said. “I think it’s great for our distance. He’s one of the best 1500m runners, 5K runners of all time, and I’m excited to go out and race him. I’m not going to lose, but I’m excited to go out there and race.”

Kerr also defended the arrangement of his racing programme against the charge that selecting his races has a damaging effect on the reputation of athletics. “I love racing, but I just don’t love racing when I’m not ready to go and when that risk is high with injuries. I’m in awesome shape,” the mile world record holder said.

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The subtle press war between the two began after Ingebrigtsen’s comeback from an 11-month absence due to his Achilles surgery. In this return race, he went on to win a European gold medal. Later, the outspoken Norwegian criticized the top athletes for missing the championship meetings, arguing that when athletes skip these major events, it damages the reputation of international athletics.

Kerr, on the other hand, has completely dismissed that line of reasoning. He believes that distance running is an individual sport in which athletes need to care about their bodies and not just think about medals. Kerr also confessed that he declined to take part in the European Championships as other team members had earned those spots by right. Instead, he chose to rest and peak for the big final in Hungary.

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More than just a track and field rivalry in Budapest!

Kerr is entering the Budapest contest on the back of the most productive phase of his career. This season he won the world indoor title, broke Hicham El Guerrouj’s legendary 27-year-old mile world record with a remarkable time of 3:42.66 in London, and also performed well at the Commonwealth Games. Ingebrigtsen has had inconsistent form and suffered late-race setbacks in his most recent Diamond League meetings. Meanwhile, Kerr has carefully kept his physical peak.

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The World Athletics Ultimate Championships provide the perfect setting for the rivalry, including an unprecedented prize money of $10 million. From this purse, $150,000 will be awarded to each winner. Both Kerr and Ingebrigtsen have received special invitations as their match will attract a strong audience. It will be a rematch following their last encounter in the Paris Olympic final two years ago. Although the financial offers establish a new standard in track and field, Kerr has made it evident that, for him, money comes a distant second to genuine athletic achievement. He regards Budapest as holy ground and plans to repeat his masterclass from when he won the world title in 2023, in order to secure his position as the leading 1,500-metre strategist of this generation.

Kerr has focused on refining his training in Albuquerque. By not agreeing to start on every possible starting line, Kerr has placed himself in a position to win the race on his own terms. He does not allow external pressure or angry verbal attacks to influence his tactical race plan. Instead of fearing Ingebrigtsen’s pace at the front, Kerr enjoys the chance to settle the dispute under championship conditions.

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Kerr’s reply shows the sharp clarity of a top-tier middle-distance runner. Rather than allowing Ingebrigtsen to steer the debate with his comments, the Scottish athlete has shifted the focus to track. While he acknowledges the Norwegian’s impressive record, he is aware of his opponent’s present weaknesses. At the start in Budapest, Kerr intends to let his final sprint do all the talking and make sure his rival comes away empty-handed once more.