“Nothing Has Ever Happened Like This”: Emotional Flavor Flav Reflects on Historic Olympic Tribute

After the U.S. women’s hockey team won Olympic gold at the 2026 Winter Games, their White House celebration plans changed when the team declined an invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Soon after, Flavor Flav offered to give the athletes a celebration of their own. That idea grew into SHE Weekend. As the celebration finally came to life on July 16, Flavor Flav found himself overwhelmed by the moment shown to the athletes.

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“I’m getting a little sentimental right now because I’m happy,” Flavor Flav said. “And if I do cry some tears, this is tears of joy.” The rapper paused to take in the moment, explaining that the celebration felt unlike anything he had ever witnessed, especially in a city known for hosting major events like Las Vegas. “Nothing has ever happened like this here in the city of Las Vegas,” he said.

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Running from July 16-19 in Las Vegas, SHE Weekend grew from Flavor Flav’s February social media invitation into a four-day celebration honoring more than 100 female Winter Olympians and Paralympians. The event went far beyond a single parade. SHE Weekend featured athlete appearances, dinners, shows, and community activities throughout the city. The opening night brought a portion of the Las Vegas Strip to a standstill as fans gathered to celebrate the athletes during a special parade.

Imago Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Flavor Flav in attendance prior to a semifinal of the Final Four of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The procession ended at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, where the Olympians and Paralympians were recognized in front of thousands of supporters. The celebration continued with a free concert featuring Flavor Flav’s legendary hip-hop group, Public Enemy, and other performers. With support from MGM Resorts International and other sponsors, Flavor Flav turned his original idea into a major tribute that gave female athletes a chance to connect with almost 6k fans and receive recognition beyond traditional medal ceremonies.

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The athletes’ celebration on such a big stage was the moment that Flavor Flav intended to make from the start. “I’m overgrateful to be the one in this position to be able to bring these athletes out here and celebrate their goal with them,” he said. “It’s the way they should be celebrated.” And the athletes themselves felt the same way!

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The story behind the SHE weekend

The path to SHE Weekend started after the U.S. women’s hockey team won gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Soon after, the team’s celebration became part of a larger conversation after President Donald Trump’s comments during a call with the U.S. men’s hockey team.

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While congratulating the men’s team after their gold medal victory, Trump joked about also having to invite the women’s team to the White House, a comment that many felt minimized the women’s achievement.

“I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team. You do know that,” Trump said during the call, drawing laughter from the male athletes. He also joked that he could face impeachment if he did not invite them. But after that women’s team refused to attend the white house.

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Soon after, Flavor Flav stepped forward with an offer of his own. The rapper took to Instagram and invited the gold medal-winning team to Las Vegas for what he called a “real celebration.” “If the USA Women’s Hockey Team wants a real celebration and invite… I’ll host them in Las Vegas,” Flavor Flav wrote. “Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real.”

That message eventually became reality as Flavor Flav’s idea grew into SHE Weekend. When the athletes arrived in Las Vegas, they made it clear how much the moment meant to them.

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Alex Carpenter, a U.S. women’s hockey player and three-time Olympic medalist, said, “I don’t think we’ve ever seen, or I’ve never experienced the celebration of U.S. female athletes of this magnitude before,” Carpenter said. “So it’s amazing to be a part of it and we’re just so excited to be here.” Hayley Scamurra, another U.S. women’s hockey player who recently signed with Las Vegas’ Professional Women’s Hockey League team, also praised the event and what it represented.

“I think it’s just so surreal that we get to experience this and celebrate together, and it’s all for the women,” Scamurra said. And with that, female athletes got the spotlight Flavor Flav believed they deserved all along.