Official Ruling at Milan Olympics Decides Team Canada’s Fate Over Physical Altercation

“That’s the highest honor you can receive as a hockey player, is to be called by your country to play in the Olympics. It’s a dream come true,” said Tom Wilson after qualifying for the Games. With that selection, it seemed Team Canada had another strong chance to defend their men’s ice hockey gold. And they almost proved it on February 15, against Team France. Everything was going according to plan until one moment changed the course of the game.

Tom Wilson, the Capitals forward known for his physical edge, had already made his mark with a goal and an assist. But late in the third period, French player Pierre Crinon delivered a hard hit on Nathan MacKinnon, and that sent him sprawling. And Wilson didn’t hesitate. He skated straight at Crinon. Gloves came off. The ice shook. A fight erupted.

Under IIHF rules, fighting is not allowed. Players who drop their gloves are penalized and ejected from the game immediately. Both Wilson and Crinon received the standard penalties: a two-minute roughing penalty, a five-minute major for fighting, and a game misconduct, which forced them out of the match.

Unbothered with all this drama, Wilson still achieved a rare feat: a Gordie Howe hat trick that means a goal, an assist and a fight all in the same game. But soon after the game, a few questions arose: if Wilson be suspended for the next match? Could this fight affect Canada’s championship run?

Well, the IIHF and NHL disciplinary committee reviewed the incident but decided no further punishment was necessary! So, yes, Wilson is cleared to play in the quarterfinals and hence keeping Canada’s hopes alive. For him, this was familiar territory…though the shadow of a prior incident still loomed.

Tom Wilson’s collision sends Fiala to the hospital

Just two days earlier, in Switzerland’s game against Canada on February 13, Swiss forward Kevin Fiala was involved in a collision with Tom Wilson near the boards. Fiala, trying to make a play backed into Wilson. Their legs tangled and both fell awkwardly to the ice with Wilson’s weight landing on Fiala’s left leg. The result was serious enough that Fiala couldn’t skate off on his own and had to be stretchered off with medical personnel attending.

He was taken to the hospital for surgery. Soon after, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation confirmed the severity of the injury. “Kevin Fiala was injured in the second group game against Canada and will miss the rest of the Olympic tournament,” the federation said. Some reports even suggested the injury could end his NHL season once he returns home.

Despite the seriousness of the collision, no penalty was called. Officials described it as accidental and unlucky, with no intent to harm. Swiss center Nico Hischier said, “It’s an unfortunate play. He got tangled up there and fell, twisted his leg, but there’s no intention for sure. It’s just an unfortunate play.”

Even Wilson himself expressed his concern. “At this point, it’s the Olympic games, and I feel terribly,” Wilson said. “He may not be able to keep playing. Just sending his family and him my best. You never want to see a guy go down in a tournament like this, especially. It sucks for the country and their team. I’m just wishing him a quick recovery.” But at the same time, Wilson’s history shows he is no stranger to controversy.

In March 2024, he was suspended six games for high-sticking Noah Gregor. In March 2021, he received a seven-game ban for boarding Brandon Carlo. In the 2018 preseason, he was suspended 20 games for an illegal check to Oskar Sundqvist later it was reduced to 14 on appeal. He also had a three-game playoff suspension in 2018 for hitting Zach Aston-Reese, along with shorter bans in 2017 for boarding and interference. So, yes, his past shows he knows how to bounce back from disciplinary actions.