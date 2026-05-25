Olivia Dunne Gets Visibly Angry at Boyfriend Paul Skenes’ Pirates Game

Sure, Olivia Dunne may have described her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, as “level-headed,” saying that was one of the reasons they make such a good pair, but this Saturday revealed a completely different side of the gymnast. She has been there through Skenes’ Rookie of the Year season and his Cy Young campaign, watching whenever she has had the chance. Yet even then, nothing can prepare a girlfriend for the moment her boyfriend gives up a home run while cameras capture every second of her reaction.

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Although she is no stranger to going viral, given that the 22-year-old former gymnast has well over 10 million followers across social media, her candid reaction stole the show during the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5–2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Watching from the stands and laser-focused on her boyfriend’s pitching, she unleashed a couple of expletives after the Pirates ace watched George Springer wallop a pitch for a home run.

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“F—,” she was seen mouthing twice in the Rogers Centre.

Dunne, to her credit, realized the pitch was a homer from the moment it left the bat. That more than anything was something fans loved, as many responded the way she did, watching the ball soar into the stands.

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The former LSU gymnast herself reacted well to the video going viral, so much so that she reposted it on her Instagram story, writing:

“Me just trying to listen to meditation music.”

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Interestingly, this is not the first time Dunne has supported her boyfriend in MLB. In fact, throughout their relationship, the two have been each other’s most fervent fans, with both attending each other’s events. The 23-year-old has also shown up wearing an audacious LSU-Pirates combo jersey during the 2025 College World Series. The back featured Skenes’ name and number, while the front represented the LSU Tigers in the College World Series.

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Not just that, in March 2026, Dunne made her mark in Houston, Texas. There, she wore a Team USA crop top with Skenes’ name on the back, supporting her boyfriend at the World Baseball Classic. The two have slowly become yet another athletic power couple. They aren’t the only ones, as Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have become well-known for supporting each other.

With Biles competing during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens was in the stands, cheering her on. It clearly worked, as the Olympic icon walked away with three gold medals and one silver. The same applies to the NFL, where Biles is often spotted supporting the safety.

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Myles Garrett and Chloe Kim also do something similar, with the NFL star often acting as a sports photographer to the Olympian. That was evident during the 2026 Winter Olympics, with Garrett even going viral for his camera skills. But nobody is quite as superstitious about their partner as Olivia Dunne is.

Olivia Dunne admits to being superstitious when watching Paul Skenes pitch

While she’s been watching Paul Skenes pitch for the better part of three years, he has seen Olivia Dunne become a rabid baseball fan.

Jul 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne makes her way to the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. St. Louis won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports“I usually wear an Oura Ring, and it tells me I’m going to explode and die every time I watch him,” Dunne admitted, as per PEOPLE. “I’m a little superstitious, so I have to scream before every single pitch at the top of my lungs, ‘Let’s go, Paul!’ And everybody around me is kind of like, ‘What is wrong with this girl?’”

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The viral short clip proved that. Not just that, when Paul Skenes nearly hit the 100 pitch mark during the Pirates game against the Colorado Rockies in mid-May, she would have screamed 100 times.

“100 pitches, and I would scream 100 times,” she added.

The Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs next, and the cameras will be ready. So, presumably, will Olivia Dunne’s meditation music. That is, even if she hopes she does not have to turn the volume up to 100 again.