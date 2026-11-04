Olivia Dunne Joins Olympic Champion Alysa Liu in Business Magazine Feature

Olivia Dunne and Alysa Liu may come from two very different sporting backgrounds, but their paths have now crossed in an unexpected way. Liu has made her mark in figure skating, winning two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, while Dunne rose to fame through gymnastics and became one of the biggest names in college athletics and the NIL space. Now, the two athletes are featured together in Bloomberg Businessweek, which has brought them into the spotlight for a feature on the growing popularity and business power of women’s sports.

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Dunne recently gave her followers a glimpse of the feature. On November 3, she shared several Instagram Stories from her photoshoot for the magazine. In one picture, she showed off her gymnastics skills with an impressive handstand against a red studio backdrop. In another story, she shared a collage of photographs, including a close-up portrait and several poses that highlighted her flexibility. Wearing a black sleeveless top with blue jeans, Dunne brought her athletic background into the shoot.

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Her third Story featured another collage, this time including Alysa Liu as well. The Olympic champion appeared in a red sleeveless top and white skirt, striking a pose inspired by her figure-skating background. Though Dunne and Liu have taken very different paths in sports, they came together for the magazine’s feature on the growing influence of women athletes.

The feature, titled The Booming Business of Women’s Sports Owes Its Success to These Athletes, appeared online on October 19, 2026. The November issue of Bloomberg Businessweek was announced on October 23, with the publication confirming that its stories were available online. Dunne’s Instagram posts on November 3 gave fans a closer look at her part in the issue.

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Dunne’s place in the feature is closely linked to the impact she made in college gymnastics and the growth of NIL opportunities. During her time at Louisiana State University, she built a huge social media following and secured major endorsement deals. She has also appeared in several major publications before, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, ELLE and Maxim, and was featured on the cover of Boardroom’s first-ever print issue in 2026. However, she retired from gymnastics in April 2025, but her influence on the business side of college sports continues to be recognised.

Speaking to Bloomberg Businessweek, Dunne said, “There wasn’t a blueprint for what I was doing. I had to figure it out as I went and create a path where one didn’t exist before. That’s something I’m really proud of.”

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The magazine’s feature also includes several other well-known names from women’s sports, including WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, former US soccer player Julie Foudy, US women’s national team coach Emma Hayes, and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

But what makes Alysa Liu stand out beyond her Olympic achievements, and why was she chosen for Bloomberg Businessweek’s feature on the business of women’s sports?

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Olympic Success opened new doors for Alysa Liu

Alysa Liu’s appearance in Bloomberg Businessweek comes at a time when her popularity has grown well beyond figure skating. Her performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina played a big part in that. Representing Team USA, Liu won two gold medals, one in the women’s singles event and another in the team competition. Her individual victory was particularly special, as she became the first American woman in 24 years to win Olympic gold in women’s singles figure skating.

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But Liu’s journey back to the top was not a straightforward one. In April 2022, at just 16, she announced her retirement from competitive skating. After years of training and competing, she wanted a break and the chance to experience life outside the sport. She enrolled at UCLA and spent time pursuing interests beyond skating. However, in 2024, she decided to return, this time on her own terms. She wanted more say in her training, music, costumes and overall career. The decision paid off when she won the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, followed by two Olympic gold medals in 2026.

Her Olympic success soon opened doors beyond the rink. Fashion and lifestyle publications began taking a closer interest in her, with W Magazine publishing a profile titled Alysa Liu Never Wanted to Be Famous in May 2026. Her social media following also grew dramatically after the Winter Games, rising from around 210,000 to more than eight million Instagram followers.

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Liu has also started appearing at major entertainment events and on popular television programmes. At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, she presented Taylor Swift with an award, giving her another moment in the spotlight outside sports. Her growing popularity has also attracted attention from major brands, including Louis Vuitton, which named her a house ambassador. In October 2026, she received further recognition when SportsPro ranked her sixth on its 50 Most Marketable Athletes list, making her the highest-ranked newcomer.

From Olympic gold to fashion magazine features and major brand partnerships, Liu has increasingly become a familiar face outside the skating world.