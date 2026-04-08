Olympian Publicly Slams Media Over “False Narrative” in Wife’s Death

In February 2018, two‑time Olympic medalist Rohan Dennis married his fellow cyclist Melissa Hoskins, and the pair appeared to have built a life centered on cycling, family, and shared dreams. Three years later, that world collapsed when Dennis’s vehicle struck Hoskins outside their Adelaide home, and she died in December 2023. In the months that followed, coverage of the tragedy became a battleground of competing narratives. Now, after years of silence, Dennis has stepped forward to challenge the narrative that has defined him in the public eye.

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On April 6, Rohan released a detailed statement on Instagram, criticising how journalists have covered his wife’s death and how they have treated him and his family since.

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“Not everyone is going to care about what was said to me by journalists or anyone since the accident with my wife,” he wrote. “But I don’t care. This is simply to point out the false narrative which the media created about me for clicks.”

The Olympic medallist at the 2012 London Games and Tokyo 2020 avoided jail last year after a court found him guilty of driving in a way “likely to cause harm” before his vehicle struck and killed his fellow Olympian wife, Melissa Hoskins, in 2023. Yet, despite that outcome, the public and the media have kept intense scrutiny on his actions.

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At the time of her death, 2x Australian Olympic cyclist Hoskins was 32 years old and a mother of two children. Police later reported that the couple had been arguing before the incident. During that argument, Hoskins climbed onto the bonnet of Rohan Dennis’s Volkswagen Amarok Highline utility vehicle as he tried to leave the scene. She later got down from the bonnet and tried to hold onto the vehicle again.

Dennis drove on briefly before hearing a “thump.” The vehicle struck Hoskins, critically injuring her; she later died in hospital the following day.

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In recent posts, Rohan Dennis also denied that physical aggression was ever part of any argument between them. He argued that some media reports clearly set out to make him look like a husband “who abused his wife” – a portrayal he strongly rejects.

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“I have ALWAYS been against any sort of abuse against women, especially the one who gave birth to my children. Now I’m going to open up publicly about some things that have been said to me by so-called ‘journalists,’” he wrote.

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Although prosecutors charged Rohan Dennis after the incident, they initially brought serious road charges, including causing death by dangerous driving. They later dropped the more serious charges, and he pleaded guilty to a lesser aggravated offence of creating a likelihood of harm.

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In May 2025, a judge in the South Australian District Court ruled that Dennis was not criminally responsible for his wife’s death, though his actions did create a risk of harm. He received a suspended sentence, a court placed him on a good behaviour bond, and a judge banned him from driving for five years because he is the primary carer for their two children.

Despite these legal findings, Rohan Dennis says the media coverage has continued to cause harm. He described how, less than a day after Hoskins’s funeral, reporters approached him and his family at the airport, making distressing comments in front of his two-year-old daughter, asking:

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“How does it feel knowing you killed the mother of your two children, and they’ll never see their mother again?! Are you a m**derer?!”

Dennis also accused some media outlets of following and tracking his family, even when the children were present. He said this behaviour created stressful situations for them, even though some outlets claimed to care about the children’s well-being.

“They happily stalk, follow, and harass not just adults in my family but even when the kids are involved,” he wrote, calling on journalists to leave his family alone.

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But the scrutiny didn’t stop after the legal proceedings or stalking!

Rohan Dennis faces backlash over Porsche post

After the legal case concluded in March 2026, Dennis returned to social media. He posted a photo of a black Porsche 911 on Instagram with the caption:

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“What an absolute weapon.”

In Australian slang, “weapon” can mean something impressive or powerful, but the timing and context drew sharp criticism. South Australia Victims’ Rights Commissioner Sarah Quick called the post “a profound lack of respect for Melissa and her family,” adding:

“This post is deeply offensive and demonstrates a lack of empathy and insight. It’s not only inappropriate but it’s hurtful to a family who are still grieving and, quite frankly, disrespectful to all people impacted by road trauma. Words matter and a vehicle should never be referred to as a weapon or regarded as a weapon, and the fact that Mr Dennis has chosen to do so is particularly shocking.”

Soon after, the ABC reached out to Rohan Dennis for comment, but he blocked their account and left the post online. In a recent Instagram statement, Dennis also addressed that move.

“There is a clear twisting of any words I use. They know I never intentionally or unintentionally used the vehicle as a weapon, nor was it ever legally stated that I did either…Time for all of you so-called journalists and media outlets to back off and leave my family alone.”

For Rohan Dennis, the message is clear: he wants to protect his children and correct the record, not become the subject of online outrage.