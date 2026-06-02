Olympian Returns After 3 Years in Jail to Break National Swimming Record

0.36 seconds. That’s all that separated Scott Miller from Olympic gold nearly thirty years ago. Eight years after that, he had left the pool. Eighteen years later, he was serving time for drug syndicate involvement. Yet, the water had been waiting as Miller broke a national record on his return to the pool.

Few expected to see a former Olympian leap into the water at the Brisbane Aquatic Center. Yet that’s exactly what Miller did, competing at the Masters Swimming Australia National Championships.

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“I didn’t really tell many people about it and didn’t know if I was going to do it,” Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I thought I’d like to do a 50 butterfly at 50 just to see how fast I could go. I wasn’t doing a lot of swimming, but I was improving. I thought, ‘This is weird, I wonder how fast I could swim?’ I definitely know I can swim a lot faster.”

Turns out, he was incredibly fast for a 51-year-old. How fast? The old record stood at 26.03 seconds. Miller shattered it with 25.41—a 0.62-second margin. It was a magnificent swim, especially because the Australian had only been paroled two years ago.

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In 2022, Miller was sentenced to five years for drug syndicate involvement. Good behavior earned him parole in 2024 after three years inside. However, it marked a tumultuous period in Miller’s life, one that came with several arrests. That included one in 2008 and then in 2013, with the Olympic silver medalist arrested for drug-related incidents.

“When your case has been thrown through the media, you just think there’s a million eyes on you and you’re being judged,” Miller explained. “You’re just really paralysed with fear when you get out.

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“It was harder to get adjusted back into the community after prison than it was going in. It’s a really weird feeling, and I wasn’t in there that long. I imagine it’d be worse the longer you’re in.

“I remember being out for three months wishing I was back in there. I can’t tell you how hard life is when you get out.”

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Prison became his turning point. After a 2006 overdose and years of addiction, he lost 30kg, earned a degree in building construction, and rebuilt his body. More importantly, it gave him a routine to follow and something that allowed him to snap back into his life.

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“Being in reasonable shape out of prison helped,” Miller added. “I fit in pretty well with an institutionalised environment. I became a gym sweeper in my last few years, so I was in the gym a lot in prison. I got to train all day.

“I made the most of my time in there and got pretty fit and lean. I was doing weights, rowing and on the assault bike. I went in at 125kg and came out at 99kg.”

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However, like every athlete, Miller’s mental shape also mattered, and going into prison, he hated swimming. Yet, all that changed after he got parole.

Scott Miller reflects on leaving swimming and his return

The 1996 Olympics—0.36 seconds from gold—marked his last shot at the Games. Miller struggled to qualify for the 2000 Olympics because of injuries and a drug suspension. Not just that, Miller attempted to make another comeback after that, but failed to make an impression.

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It meant that by 2004, Miller had fallen well out of love with swimming. However, for the 51-year-old, the very sport he once detested is what’s helped him find a second chance at life. After all, before leaping into the pool recently, Miller hadn’t swum since February 2004, a date he remembers all too clearly.

“I didn’t want to swim. I didn’t like the feeling. It was painful and I used to get really anxious,” Miller explained about his life in 2004.

Now, he trains three times a week and has rediscovered his love for his sport. That echoes a catalogue of athletes from Alysa Liu and Lindsey Vonn in the modern era to Bob Cousy and Satchel Paige. Yet for Miller, it allowed him to confront his past and slowly rediscover his love for swimming.

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“To then do it again after so many years and ease that pain, the next time it wasn’t as hard to get to the pool,” Miller revealed. “I wanted to learn why this was so hard for me. I kept confronting it and breaking it down, wanting it to go away, and it did. The enjoyment of the sport came back slowly over about six months.”

Then he stood at the blocks at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre and took off for the Masters Swimming Australia National Championships. In the end, he finished second, behind Ashton Baumann, a competitor in a different age category and much younger than him. Yet, for Scott Miller, his return to the pool reminded him who he was and who he could be.