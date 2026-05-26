Olympian Who Was Detained for Alleged Crime Speaks Out on Hate During Suspension

Italian Olympian Benedetta Pilato has broken her silence on the hate that followed a shoplifting scandal after months. Her three-month suspension ended in January, but the online hatred lingers.

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Renowned as one of the best female swimmers in terms of performance in breaststroke races, Pilato got into trouble following her indirect involvement in a shoplifting scandal when she was in Singapore. Now, speaking candidly about the aftermath, Pilato addressed the emotional toll of the public reaction.

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“I didn’t deserve the hatred I received,” she said in a translated statement, reflecting on the intense scrutiny that followed the incident.

The story broke open on August 14, 2025, when Pilato and fellow swimmer Chiara Tarantino were simply waiting at Singapore’s Changi Airport to catch a flight to Italy. The girls had competed in the World Aquatics Championships and had a small vacation in Bali.

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Surveillance footage showed Tarantino, 22, placing stolen perfumes and essential oils into Pilato’s bag. The incident was caught on video.

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As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pilato (two years younger than Tarantino) was the one who got handcuffed. She was in police custody for an entire night. The passports of both swimmers were confiscated. Eventually, after the Italian embassy got involved, the athletes were placed under a hotel lockdown.

What followed the Changi Airport incident?

Right after the incident became public, Benedetta Pilato released a statement on Instagram, explaining her course of action.

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“I would like to specify that I collaborated with local authorities from the very beginning, with the full support of the Italian embassy,” she wrote. “I never intended to commit inappropriate gestures, and those who know me know how much I care about sport values, fairness and personal honesty.”

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The Italian Swimming Federation later confirmed the whole mess happened outside official team activities, during a private vacation. Regardless of her involvement being indirect, social media went nuclear, with commenters piling on with brutal insults. Singapore’s strict laws and Pilato’s indirect involvement didn’t matter; public opinion had already convicted her.

On October 9, 2025, the Italian Swimming Federation suspended both Pilato and Tarantino for 90 days from all federal activities. The federation acknowledged their “collaborative attitude” and that they had “accepted their responsibility” as part of a plea bargain.

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The suspension meant neither swimmer could compete at the European Short Course Championships in December, held in Lublin, Poland.

“From this experience, I’ve learned great lessons about prudence, individual responsibility and the value of the people around me,” Pilato added.

She faced three months away from competition. That’s already tough for any elite athlete. But the lingering online hatred? That’s a weight, and one she says she never should have had to carry.

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The federation may be done with the Singapore saga. But for Benedetta Pilato, the actual race now isn’t in the water. It’s convincing a skeptical public to give her a second chance.