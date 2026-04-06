Olympians Congratulate Noah Lyles Tying the Knot With Jamaican Star in Vogue Wedding

They may have met in 2018, but Noah Lyles and his Jamaican fiancée Junelle Bromfield didn’t officially start dating until 2022. That’s because the couple didn’t quite click on their first date, and yet nearly eight years on, all of that is irrelevant. The Olympic champion knew within a year that Bromfield was the one, proposed soon after, and has now officially tied the knot in a lavish wedding.

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And Junelle Bromfield was overjoyed by their ceremony and reception, as she spoke to Vogue after the wedding.

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“I heard I didn’t walk down the aisle. I heard that I ran,” Bromfield told Vogue. “It was definitely a ceremony of unity. It was just amazing to see the different cultures mesh into one. Everybody was having fun, interacting, and filled with love.”

The three-time Olympic medalist was the same way, but that comes as little surprise, especially when given just how in love Noah Lyles has been with Bromfield. The two first met during track meets when they were younger, with Bromfield also an Olympian like her husband. But the couple didn’t officially start talking until 2018 when she slid into Lyles’ DMs with a cheeky question.

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That eventually led to their first date, and the rest is history. And while the couple soaked in their special moment, it didn’t take long for the celebrations to extend beyond the ceremony itself, starting with American gymnast Frederick “Flips” Richard.

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The Olympic bronze medalist wrote, “Wishing u guys the best!”



From there, fellow Olympians to stars across the track and field world took charge as messages quickly poured in, as the newlyweds were showered with love and congratulations.

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Olympians shower Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield with love

“Welcome to the team,” wrote Jamaican icon Asafa Powell on Lyles’ Instagram post, and a medley of fellow Olympians soon joined the retired Olympic gold medalist.

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That includes Greek pole vaulter Emmanouil Karalis, the official account of World Athletics, four-time Olympic medalist Femke Broeders Bol and tennis starlet Coco Gauff, who all wrote “Congratulations.”

But even they probably didn’t know that when the couple began dating in 2022, Noah Lyles knew within a year that Junelle Bromfield was the one. He waited, took his time, and proposed two years later, wanting everything to be just right.

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“She (Junelle) didn’t catch on until we got to the dinner before the actual proposal,” Lyles revealed, and then added that one guest helped his future wife understand what was about to happen. “She (the guest) then leaves the table crying and goes to the bathroom.

“Junelle follows in to comfort her, and this friend decides to tell Junelle, ‘Prepare yourself for tonight.’ And that’s all Junelle needed to put everything together.”

Everything worked out in the end as she said yes, and now, nearly two years later, the two finally tied the knot.

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And many were stunned by just how beautiful Bromfield looked on her wedding day, as double Olympic medalist Amber Anning wrote, “You look so so beautiful I cannot get over this,” which was echoed by Great Britain’s Daryll Neita, “Beautiful beautiful 💘” and 800m Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu-Nikolayev, “How beautiful! Congrats you two ❤️.”

For now, the couple will look to enjoy the moment after a celebration that brought together two worlds on and off the track. And judging by the outpouring of support, this is just the beginning of what promises to be a widely celebrated union between Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield.