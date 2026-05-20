Olympic Champion Chloe Kim Reveals NFL BF Myles Garrett’s Childhood Passion

It first went viral when Myles Garrett’s father was spotted in the stands, poised and ready with the biggest camera lens known to man to capture his son’s moment. A little over a month later, Garrett was replicating that role for girlfriend Chloe Kim at the Olympics. Once again, a Garrett was ready and waiting, but his passion for photography wasn’t a newfound love as Kim spilled the beans.

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If anything, it was a passion that stemmed from his father’s love for photography. That was something Kim herself attested to during a recent podcast appearance with Kylie Kelce.

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“He (Myles Garrett) has so many cameras,” Kim said on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “He has so many lenses, but his passion for photography actually stems from his dad, ’cause his dad loves photography.”

That passion was personified at the 2026 Winter Olympics performance. As his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, competed in the halfpipe and more, Garrett constantly snapped pictures of the Olympian.

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So much so that fans were stunned by the 6-foot-4 NFL star walking around in a black puffer jacket armed with multiple cameras. As it turns out, it wasn’t all for show, as some of Myles Garrett’s photographs came out really well. It’s something Kim finds really endearing, and she even took to Instagram to show off her boyfriend’s work. Not just that, she even revealed just how obsessed with photography the father-son duo is.

“So they’re so cute,” Kim explained. “I guess there was an eagle around a lake near their place, so they went and shot that eagle really, really early in the morning, got really good photos of it. He loves his camera. He always has his little cam out with him anywhere we go.”

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That’s something Myles Garrett himself has admitted. In an interview with GQ in November, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year listed a fair number of cameras he owns. From a Fujifilm X100V all the way to a Sony A1 and a Hasselblad X2D. The NFL star may be a footballer at heart, but he’s someone who clearly takes his hobbies very seriously.

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That’s because the Sony A1 is a model often used by elite sports photographers and ranges upwards of $6,500. The same can be said of the Hasselblad X2D, which costs well over $8,000 and is often used by professionals. Those are clearly not tools of a man who simply dabbles. Not just that, he even revealed that no matter where he goes, a camera stays with him.

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“My next essential?” Garrett told GQ. “My camera, man. If I’m going anywhere, I need a camera of some kind….If I’m going somewhere, I’m taking pictures. I’m not a video guy. I literally love just taking stills, and I like to travel, go to different places across the world. I like making big pictures, blowing ’em up, putting ’em up in the house, giving out to friends, family. So just helping them experience some of the things I get to see through my life and through my lens.”

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That passion was on full display at the Winter Olympics. After all, that’s where the Cleveland Browns defensive end traded the sidelines of the NFL field for the role of Chloe Kim’s personal photographer. And as Kim revealed, supporting her on one of her biggest stages meant just as much to Garrett as capturing the perfect shot.

Myles Garrett opens up on supporting Chloe Kim at the Olympics

The two may have officially confirmed their relationship only in November 2025, but they were first linked back in May of the same year. That’s when they attended the Crunchyroll Anime Awards red carpet in Japan. In August, Chloe Kim visited Myles Garrett at his training camp and even shared images of the two on her story.

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Since confirming their relationship, though, the pair have turned into one of the internet’s favourite couples. Olympians and NFL players often make the best power couples. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, exchanged wedding vows with Jonathan Owens, a Chicago Bears safety, in 2023. Anna Hall, the reigning U.S. track and field heptathlon world champion, married Darius Slayton, the New York Giants wide receiver, in April 2026 at Oheka Castle on Long Island.

Kim was a rock for Garrett when he travelled to Italy in February to support her. “We’re both just so supportive of one another,” Garrett told People in February. “She’s always texting, she’s always calling to see how I’m doing during the year, and I’m doing the same right now, checking on her, seeing how she’s feeling, emotionally and physically.”

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However, while they are incredibly supportive of each other’s careers, the two also happen to be incredibly competitive with each other. “In our relationship, I think he’s more like a silent competitor; he’s really competitive, but he won’t say it out,” Kim said, according to the Times of India.

The Olympian added, “I’m like, ‘I will beat you in this game right here, right now.’ We played backgammon before the final, and he got me there, but we need a rematch.”

For Garrett, photography may have started as a childhood passion passed down from his father. Yet it has now become another way he shows up for the people closest to him. Whether it’s on an NFL sideline or halfway across the world, Chloe Kim clearly knows there will always be a camera and Myles Garrett waiting in the background.