Olympic Champion Gable Steveson Becomes 1win Global Ambassador

Gable Steveson has been on top of the world ever since he dominated the Tokyo Olympics to pick up his first Olympic gold medal. At the age of 21, Steveson stunned the field, beating Geno Petriashvili 10-8 for the medal, and his popularity skyrocketed. The now 25-year-old has used that well, having been everywhere and done everything, even signing a deal with the RAF. And now, Gable has added to that by signing a brand ambassador deal to become 1win’s Global Ambassador.

In collaboration with Steveson, 1win’s Instagram account announced the deal with the Olympic gold medalist.

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“Global brand 1win announced a new partnership with American heavyweight wrestler and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Gable Steveson, who joins the company as a global ambassador,” reads the statement.

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“The collaboration was revealed through posts on the 1win owner’s Telegram channel and the athlete’s own social media accounts. The announcement comes just ahead of Steveson’s next fight, recently confirmed for May 30, 2026, at the Real American Freestyle (RAF09) event.”

Not only that, as per the release, Steveson will get the chance to work with UFC legend and 1win global ambassador Jon Jones. The 25-year-old recently made his MMA debut in September 2025 and has gone unbeaten in his three bouts, with two ending in TKOs.

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Imago Source: 1win

“As part of his partnership with 1win, Steveson will have the opportunity to work more closely with his mentor, UFC legend and fellow 1win global ambassador Jon Jones. Jones has already started sharing his experience and holding personal training sessions with the wrestler, and he is also expected to accompany him to key fights,” the statement added.

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This comes as no surprise, given the rapid but well-deserved rise that Gable Steveson has enjoyed ever since he made his debut as a wrestler. As a high schooler, the 25-year-old placed fourth at the 2018 US Open Nationals and US World Team Trials before qualifying for the 2020 Olympics. There he thrived yet again, as a freestyle wrestler, to win the gold medal, which transformed his career.

That includes signing a multi-match contract with Real American Freestyle (RAF).

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Gable Steveson to face unknown big name in his RAF debut

But before that, he joined WWE in 2021, but continued wrestling at the amateur level, eventually retiring in 2022 as one of the most dominant collegiate wrestlers. So much so that he was a two-time NCAA Division 1 National Champion and a three-time Big Ten Conference champion. Not only that, he ended his collegiate career with an incredible record of 85 wins and just two losses.

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However, once his WWE contract ended in 2024, Steveson dabbled in the NFL and made his MMA debut at LFA 217, winning his first three fights. He then signed for the RAF in March 2026, penning a multi-match contract, and is set to make his debut at RAF09 on May 31.

“Signing an athlete of Gable’s calibre is a defining moment that reinforces our mission to be the professional home for the world’s best,” RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein told ESPN. “Gable is a once-in-a-generation talent who brings a level of star power and technical dominance that perfectly aligns with the high-stakes atmosphere we’ve built.”

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Yet while they have confirmed the 25-year-old’s debut date, they have yet to reveal his opponent, although the rumour mill is buzzing. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the wrestling star will face an unknown big-name, and many believe Wyatt Hendrickson will be that opponent. The current RAF heavyweight champion is also the man who ended Gable Steveson’s 70-match winning streak in the NCAA.

That was after Steveson was named the most outstanding wrestler and the first five-time All-American, but then faced Hendrickson in the national championship match in 2025. He had defeated the Oklahoma State star twice before, but in a sensational turn of events, Hendrickson upended Gable Steveson in a close-fought 5-4 win to take home the championship title.

It does mark a revenge bout, which would make for great television and could further elevate Steveson’s growing global profile following his partnership with 1win, but only time will tell if that happens.

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About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win is a crypto platform in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences.

In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassador. American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Gable Steveson stepped into the 1win global ambassador team earlier this year.