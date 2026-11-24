Matthew Centrowitz has spent much of his career proving just how fast he can run. The American made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning the men’s 1,500m gold medal and becoming the first American man in 108 years to win the event. It was a career-defining moment for Centrowitz, who went on to be remembered as one of the country’s finest middle-distance runners. But this time, he stepped into a competition where running alone was not going to be enough. The Olympic champion decided to take on HYROX, and his first experience turned out to be a serious test.

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Centrowitz made his debut at HYROX Dallas on November 20, competing in the Pro Men’s individual race. He finished the demanding event in 1:15:53, placing 141 out of 560 athletes. The result caught the attention of Brady Holmer, who admitted that the performance had changed his opinion about the fitness competition. Reacting on X, Holmer wrote, “Guys. I was wrong about Hyrox. Matthew Centrowitz, the literal Olympic 1500 meter gold medalist, just did his first one and placed 141st. Maybe it does take more than ‘being a good runner.”

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While Centrowitz found the competition challenging, Stephen Pelkofer had a much better outing in the Pro Men’s division. He claimed the top spot with a time of 54:41, finishing ahead of Jack Driscoll, who crossed the line in 55:15. Ryan Callahan completed the podium in third place with a time of 55:46.

The reason behind Centrowitz’s result becomes clearer when you look at what HYROX actually demands from its competitors. The race combines eight 1km runs with eight workout stations, including sled pushes, sled pulls, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmers carries, sandbag lunges, SkiErg, and wall balls. That means athletes must keep running while also having enough strength and stamina to complete demanding exercises. For someone whose career has been built around middle-distance running, it was a very different kind of challenge.

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And Centrowitz’s performance showed exactly where the difference was. His running remained his strongest area, ranking in the top 1% of competitors. He also performed well in burpees and farmer’s carries. But the sled push, SkiErg, and wall balls proved much more difficult.

Interestingly, the individual race was not Centrowitz’s only appearance in Dallas. He also teamed up with Nick Foster for the Pro Doubles Men’s event on November 21. The pair finished 28th out of 435 teams with a time of 58:51. Their running performance ranked first in the division, but their workout performance placed 208th. The contrast was striking. Centrowitz’s running speed was still among the very best, but the strength stations made the difference once again. And while his HYROX debut revealed a new side of his athletic abilities, his journey to becoming an Olympic champion had started in a very different sport.

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Matthew Centrowitz had a different sporting dream before finding his passion

Matthew Centrowitz’s journey to becoming an Olympic champion did not begin with a dream of becoming a runner. In fact, as a child, he was more interested in soccer and dreamed of becoming a professional footballer. Running was already part of his family life, as his father, Matthew Centrowitz Sr., was an accomplished middle-distance runner who represented the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics before becoming a coach. His mother, Beverly, also competed in running, while his older sister Lauren developed into a successful collegiate athlete. Despite growing up around the sport, Matthew initially had other plans.

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His interest in running gradually grew during his school years. While attending Broadneck High School in Maryland, he initially chose junior varsity soccer over cross-country during his freshman year in 2003. However, watching his sister’s progress in running and spending more time around the sport encouraged him to give it a serious chance. His father also played a part in that decision. Centrowitz later recalled that his father had warned him about how difficult running could be, something he eventually understood as a way of motivating him through reverse psychology. What began as an activity alongside soccer soon became his main sporting focus.

Centrowitz’s progress was quick once he committed to running. He went on to attend the University of Oregon, where he developed into one of the country’s leading middle-distance athletes. He won the NCAA 1,500m outdoor title in 2011 and also claimed a bronze medal in the same event at the World Championships in Daegu that year. His performances earned him a place on the American team for the 2012 London Olympics, where he finished fourth in the 1,500m final. Although he narrowly missed the podium, it was an important step in his journey towards becoming an Olympic champion.

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The breakthrough finally came at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Centrowitz delivered the race of his life in the men’s 1,500m final, winning gold in 3:50.00. He became the first American man in 108 years to win Olympic gold in the event, ending a long wait for the United States. He also won the 1,500m at the 2016 World Indoor Championships, making that year one of the most successful periods of his career.

He returned for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021, but finished ninth in his semifinal and did not reach the final. His career also took a difficult turn around that period. After dealing with injuries, he underwent surgery for a partially torn ACL in May 2022 and went more than a year without racing. He returned to competition in 2023, but getting back to his previous level was not easy.

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By March 2024, Centrowitz had made up his mind about the future. He announced that the season would be his last, with one final goal in mind: making the US team for the Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, his plans were disrupted by a hamstring injury, which forced him to withdraw from the US Olympic Trials in June. That meant he missed his chance to compete at a fourth Olympic Games and brought his professional track career to an end.

However, stepping away from professional track racing did not mean Centrowitz was ready to leave running behind. Instead, he began testing himself over much longer distances. He completed his first marathon in October 2024, finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2:24:38. He returned the following year and improved his time to 2:22:40. In October 2026, he lined up for the Chicago Marathon once again, completing the race in 2:24:11.

His move from the 1,500m to the marathon was another change in direction for an athlete who had already spent years competing at the highest level. Now, Centrowitz has taken on another challenge, this time away from traditional distance running.