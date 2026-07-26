Olympic Champion Who Broke Down in Tears Over Bronze Clears the Air on LA Olympics Hope

Three Olympic golds, eight world titles and 14 of the fastest times in history; Adam Ramsay-Peaty stands among Great Britain’s greatest ever swimmers. Even then, life hasn’t been easy, with a 2023 confession about depression and alcohol abuse alongside a high-profile family rift. Having not won a major title in four years, the tears that followed his bronze in the 100m breaststroke final in Glasgow said everything. Yet, the 31-year-old is chasing LA 2028, and he already knows what that climb will cost him.

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“It’s been hard,” Ramsay-Peaty said according to the Daily Mail. “There have been a multitude of things at play over the last few years—burnout, breaking my foot, fighting against something that you love.

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“Coming back to where I am now and making the decision to go for LA, I think this is going to be the hardest climb I’ve ever faced and the hardest test. It’s really hard to see the summit because it’s so hard. I don’t think anyone understands.”

The 31-year-old was, until very recently, out of action for almost twenty months. He semi-retired in 2023, returned in time for the 2024 Olympics, won silver, and has only sporadically raced since.

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He continued to compete, but personal issues meant that he reached just two podiums in 2025. However, he looked great despite all that, clocking the second fastest time in the world in April 2026 in the 100m breaststroke.

In fact, his time from that day (58.97) would have easily won him the gold in Glasgow. However, when push came to shove, Adam Ramsay-Peaty finished third (59.67). Australian Sam Williamson (59.37) and Ramsay-Peaty’s mentee Filip Nowicki (+ 0.17) beat him to the punch. In fact, the Olympian’s time in Glasgow was three seconds off his own world record mark, and that led to the tears.

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“When your world record is three seconds away, we’ve got to seriously ask what’s going wrong because that’s not me,” the Olympian added. “We need to look at it, interrogate it, look at the data, and ask whether it was an issue with race pace, fitness, or something else.

“I don’t think it was fitness, but there are a lot of components that make us swim, so we really have to analyse it. Of course I’m committed. I’ve got a big fight in me, and normally it only takes me 24 hours to turn things around.”

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For Adam Ramsay-Peaty, though, the challenge has never been confined to the pool. The Brit admitted that the battles he has fought have shaped his career just as much as anything that has happened in the water.

Adam Ramsay-Peaty reflects on his off-pool issues

Adam Ramsay-Peaty’s life outside the pool has attracted as much attention as his accomplishments in the water have. The 31-year-old’s recent high-profile wedding to Holly Ramsay attracted a lot of attention largely because of the alleged family rift. As per various reports, Ramsay-Peaty’s relationship with his family had turned strained just before his December wedding.

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His entire family was uninvited from the wedding after an unknown dispute. The Daily Mail reported in December 2025 that his father could only attend one event during the wedding. However, his mother had been completely banned. In the end, only his sister attended as part of Ramsay-Peaty’s family, with his grandmother, lovingly known by fans as Olympic Nan, also banned.

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However, reports have since indicated that the Olympian’s wife Holly and his sister have stopped talking. The reports regarding the dispute have been conflicting. One report suggested this was a recent issue, while others reported that it’s been ongoing since 2024. That has clearly taken a toll on Adam Ramsay-Peaty as he hit out at the media following his bronze in Glasgow.

“Over the last couple of months I’ve had to make some hard decisions so I could focus on doing my job,” Ramsay-Peaty asserted according to the Independent. “I’ve had to ignore a lot of the rubbish people write online. Enough is enough. This goes beyond sport. It’s about being decent people. We all have to do better.

“My wife will always be proud of me. As a father, it doesn’t matter whether you come home with a gold medal, as long as you come home. That’s what really matters.”

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For all the emotion in Glasgow, Adam Ramsay-Peaty made it clear that bronze has not changed his destination. Instead, it has only reinforced how difficult the road to Los Angeles will be. Before then, though, he has one more piece of history within reach at the Commonwealth Games.

The 31-year-old has one more chance at becoming the first British swimmer to win gold at four consecutive editions. However, to do that, he’ll have to be at his best and retain his 50m Commonwealth breaststroke crown. Only time will tell how Ramsay-Peaty reacts.