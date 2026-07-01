Olympic Champion Withdraws From Remaining National Races Following Muscle Injury Scare

Leon Marchand arrived at the French Championships hoping to thrive in his first race on home soil since he won four Olympic golds. On day 1, the 24-year-old clocked the fifth-fastest 400m individual medley in history. Then, mid-race in the 200m breaststroke heats, things went so wrong that the reigning Olympic champion withdrew from the event.

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According to reports, Marchand felt a sharp pain in his right adductor, and it forced him out of action. While he hoped the situation would improve, the French star withdrew to avoid aggravating the injury.

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“Léon is forced to withdraw from the rest of the 2026 French Championships due to pain in his right adductor during the 200-meter breaststroke heats,” reads the press release.

“During the third 50 meters of his heat, Léon felt a sharp pain in the adductor major of his right leg. Although initial examinations (ultrasound and MRI) did not reveal any major abnormalities, a lesion is suspected.

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“In order to avoid any aggravation and to preserve his health, Léon has decided, in agreement with his technical and medical staff, not to continue the competition. Léon will now be taken care of at INSEP by the French team doctor for additional examinations and follow-up.”

It does mark a sad end for Leon Marchand, especially considering what was at stake. The French swimmer had already broken one record and fans hoped to see him do it five more times. This is because the 24-year-old registered to race in six events at the national championships.

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Aside from the 400m individual medley, Marchand had entered the 200 m breaststroke, the 200m freestyle, the 200 m individual medley, the 400m freestyle, and the 200m butterfly.

However, he finished third in his heat and ninth overall in the 200m breaststroke. Not just that, Marchand even winced upon getting out of the pool. The performance and his placement alone had fans worried, especially since the French athlete is the reigning Olympic champion in the discipline. As per the press release, Marchand has suffered a lesion that could be either a tear, strain, or rupture.

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However, based on the negative ultrasound and MRI results, a rupture is unlikely. That puts his recovery time anywhere from 1-3 weeks to 3-8 weeks, depending on the severity. The former applies to a grade 1 strain, while the latter is for a grade 2 strain. Although there’s no indication how bad Leon Marchand’s injury is, it does put his presence at the European Championships in doubt, even if he did qualify.

While Marchand qualified for one event (400m IM), his spot on the team isn’t in doubt. That’s because there are a few roads for the 24-year-old to make the cut. The first is whether a swimmer has achieved the qualifying standard in another race between June 2025 and July 2026. That only applies to FFN-related events, with the last one Marchand swam in being the World Championships last summer.

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The second, and more likely, pathway for him is the exemption process. The national team director can grant exemptions and likely will. That is because there’s a low chance swimmers have already met the qualifying standard in the events Marchand has withdrawn from.

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Marchand’s withdrawal added to a growing list of absentees at the championships. He wasn’t the only prominent swimmer forced to cut his campaign short.

Leon Marchand not the only swimmer to withdraw

While Leon Marchand’s withdrawal hurt the quality of the competition in the remaining five events, he wasn’t the only one to withdraw. Prior to the French Elite Championships kicking off, four-time World Champion Maxime Grousset was forced to do the same. The 27-year-old unfortunately fractured his second metatarsal on his left foot while training for the meet.

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As per L’Equipe, Grousset believed it was a simple injury and continued training as he didn’t understand the severity of the problem. The 27-year-old eventually underwent scans and an MRI, which revealed the fracture, forcing him out of the competition. His recovery period is likely around four weeks, which will cast doubt on his presence at the European Championships.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from the upcoming French Championships in Saint-Étienne,” Grousset wrote on Instagram.

During a training jump, I fractured the base of the second metatarsal in my left foot. I will need to rest and undergo the necessary treatment. I am very disappointed, but all my energy is now focused on my recovery. “

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However, like Leon Marchand, the 27-year-old could make the cut based on a selector’s pick. That’s only if there are open spots on the roster in his best races. After all, Grousset is the reigning world champion in the 100m and 50m butterfly as well as the French record holder in the 50m. For now, both Marchand and Grousset will turn their attention toward recovery rather than racing.

With the European Championships approaching, the focus shifts from qualifying times to whether France’s biggest stars will be fit to compete.