Olympic Chief Steps Down as She Refuses to Renew Contract Ahead of 2032 Event

Brisbane 2032 has lost the executive expected to guide its Olympic preparations for years to come. Cindy Hook, the organizing committee’s chief executive, will leave when her four-year contract expires in December, despite previously expressing a desire to see the Games through to 2032. Her announcement comes as organizers prepare for a crucial transition from planning to delivery, with major questions about costs and execution still looming.

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Hook announced that she would not renew her contract on October 13, saying she believed her work during the initial phase had reached its intended goals. However, she did not offer a specific reason for bringing her tenure to an end before the Brisbane Games. Instead, she pointed to the foundations she had established and argued that the time was right for a new leader to take charge.

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“As CEO, I am proud to have built the organization from the ground up, set the Games vision and Games plan, designed and executed a clear strategy, created the brand narrative and launched incredible emblems, and driven early market momentum and commercial wins,” Hook said. “The foundations for success have been well laid. This is the right time to hand over to a new CEO for the next phase.”

Hook’s departure marks a change from the ambition she expressed when she accepted the job. Before joining Brisbane 2032, she had stepped away from her position as Deloitte Asia-Pacific chief executive in Singapore and was preparing to return to her family in the United States. The opportunity to help deliver the Olympic and Paralympic Games, however, persuaded her to come out of retirement.

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Appointed in December 2022, Hook was tasked with building the organizing committee, recruiting its team, setting its strategic direction, and preparing the event for the years ahead. At the time, Brisbane 2032 president Andrew Liveris made clear that the board hoped she would stay until the Games.

“Our mindset is we recruited a CEO for 10 years, health willing, God willing, and everything else willing, and that’s the way we’re approaching this,” Liveris said in 2022.

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Hook also indicated that she wanted to remain involved beyond her initial four-year contract. In an interview with The Australian Financial Review that year, she said delivering a successful Games would be one of the role’s greatest rewards. She acknowledged that the job would change as Brisbane moved closer to 2032 but believed she had the experience to establish the organization properly.



Now, with that first phase nearing completion, the committee will begin a global search for her successor. Organizers expect the appointment to take place in the coming months, allowing the incoming chief executive to oversee the next stage of preparations.

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What was the Brisbane 2032 Organizing Committee president’s reaction to Cindy Hook’s recent decision?

Liveris publicly backed Hook’s contribution, describing her as an exceptional leader who had transformed the committee from a fledgling operation into an organization ready for more demanding work.

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“Cindy has been an exceptional leader whose passion, drive and strategic intellect have set Brisbane 2032 up for success for our years ahead,” he said. He also praised the governance standards and organizational culture she established, highlighting her focus on financial discipline and the high-caliber team she recruited.

Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman similarly credited Hook with laying strong foundations, while board director Rebecca Frizelle described her leadership as marked by care, professionalism, and commitment.

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Those tributes come as Brisbane 2032 enters a more demanding period. The organizing committee must move beyond building its internal structure and focus increasingly on operations, procurement, venue projects, and event readiness. The transition will require a leader capable of turning early plans into a workable Games, with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics offering another major milestone on the road to Brisbane.

Hook’s exit also arrives amid growing scrutiny of the financial realities surrounding the Games. In February, Liveris told an International Olympic Committee session in Milan that organizers were working with the IOC on a revised budget. He said the original bid estimate of A$4.9 billion ($3.41 billion) no longer reflected reality, underlining the scale of the financial challenge facing the project.

Organizers have also faced unwanted attention over a communications mistake. Earlier in October, the official Brisbane 2032 YouTube channel accidentally revealed the Olympic and Paralympic emblems before their planned unveiling. The cockatoo-inspired designs appeared in a video preview, briefly spoiling the announcement that had been building through a staged reveal across Queensland.

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Neither issue has been identified as the reason for Hook’s departure, and organizers have not linked the announcement to either development. Still, both illustrate the scrutiny that will follow the next chief executive as Brisbane moves closer to hosting the world.



Brisbane was awarded the 2032 Games in July 2021 and will become the third Australian city to host a Summer Olympics, after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. Hook will leave behind an organization she helped build, but the biggest test… delivering the Games themselves – remains ahead. Her successor will inherit the plans and structures she established, along with the responsibility of proving they can stand up to the demands of 2032.