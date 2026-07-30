Olympic Gold Medalist Confirms Goals With Retirement Year After Calling it Quits at 30

Katharina Hennig Dotzler was only two years old when she first stepped onto cross-country skis, following in the footsteps of her parents. What began as a childhood pastime turned into a professional career in 2011 when she moved to Allgäu to train with Germany’s elite squad. Fifteen years later, after becoming an Olympic champion and one of her country’s most decorated cross-country skiers, the 30-year-old is preparing for the final season of her career.

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On July 28, the Beijing 2022 Olympic champion announced that the upcoming 2026 and 2027 campaigns would be the last of her competitive career. Although the news became public this summer, Hennig revealed that she had made the decision before last season and chose to keep it private until now.

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Knowing this is her farewell year has given her a new outlook on the sport. Speaking to Fondoitalia, Hennig said every race and training session now carries extra meaning. “It’s a completely special feeling. It has actually been like this since the start of the season. I constantly know that I’m doing things for the last time. I was aware that this was, for example, my last roller ski race with the national team. You experience everything differently. You enjoy every moment and take in every feeling.”

Even with retirement on the horizon, Hennig’s competitive edge remains intact. The Olympic team sprint champion recently won Germany’s national team elimination roller ski race. Despite the victory, Hennig insisted she is keeping her expectations in check. She knows summer results rarely tell the full story of what lies ahead during the World Cup season.

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“I know it doesn’t mean much yet. But it’s definitely motivating because it shows we’re moving in the right direction, even if it’s only July and winter is still a long way off. I’ve had poor summer races before and then performed well in the winter, but results like this confirm that the preparation is going well.” While chasing one more successful season, Hennig also wants to make the journey memorable.

She revealed that she will be going to Tenerife in October to train with her sister, husband and father, inspired by the training of Swedish star Frida Karlsson. She’s taking advantage of each opportunity, but Hennig is still dedicated to competitions. Her primary aim is to be able to compete in the upcoming 2027 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships at Falun, and win Germany another relay medal.

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While Hennig hopes to finish her final season on a high note, her legacy in German cross-country skiing is already secure.

Katharina Hennig became one of Germany’s greatest cross-country skiers

Raised in Oberwiesenthal, Hennig was introduced to cross-country skiing at just two years old by her parents. Skiing quickly became a part of her everyday life, and while attending a ski boarding school, she made the decision to pursue the sport professionally instead of studying medicine. That choice led her to Allgäu in 2011, where she joined Germany’s national training group and began her professional career.

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She made her first FIS race appearance on February 26, 2011, in Einsiedeln, Switzerland, before stepping onto the World Cup stage on November 26, 2016, in Ruka, Finland. Competing in her first World Championships in Lahti the following year, Hennig later admitted she was ” incredibly jittery” before the race, although the nerves quickly disappeared once the competition began.

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In the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, she took part in the skiathlon, relay and team sprint events, and helped Germany to 6th place in the women’s relay. Hennig’s big moment came at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. She joined Victoria Carl to win gold in the women’s team sprint and also won silver in the women’s relay making her one of the most successful athletes at the Games for Germany.

She followed this up with a relay silver at the 2023 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica. She then competed for her country at her 3rd Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026, where she placed 9th in women’s 50km mass start.

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Now, as she prepares for the final season of her career, Hennig leaves behind a remarkable legacy!