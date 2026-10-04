Olympic Gold Medalist Retires Young to Make Way for Next Chapter in Career

Walking away from hockey at 28 isn’t an easy decision for anyone, but for Canadian star Claire Thompson, another dream has been waiting patiently. Thompson, 28, has announced her retirement after a career that began at Princeton.

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“It was a long time coming,” Thompson said, reflecting on the decision.

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“It’s definitely bittersweet, knowing that my time with hockey is done,” she said. “But I also feel very content and ready for this next chapter of my life.”

She captained the Tigers to their first ECAC championship as a senior. She later became an Olympic champion, world champion, and PWHL champion with Minnesota.

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Her professional rise came alongside medical school at NYU. She was selected third overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft by Minnesota and recorded four goals and 14 assists during her rookie season. She later became the Vancouver Goldeneyes’ first player after joining their expansion roster. But she had always known becoming a doctor remained her ultimate goal.

That plan meant eventually stepping away from hockey, even while the sport kept offering new opportunities. Thompson returned for the 2026 Milan Olympics, where Canada won silver. She then played Vancouver’s inaugural season before finally making her decision.

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But Thompson’s decision isn’t simply about leaving hockey behind. Her story raises a bigger question about what athletes do when their playing days end.

When Olympic Champions Choose Different Paths

Thompson’s decision stands out because Olympic success didn’t end her ambitions. Her gold medal came at the 2022 Beijing Games with Canada. She was one of the tournament’s standout defenders that year.

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Thompson finished Beijing with two goals and 11 assists. Her 13 points set an Olympic record for points by a female defender. She also led the entire tournament in plus-minus at plus-23. That performance earned her a place on the Olympic all-star team.

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Yet Olympic glory wasn’t the final destination for Thompson. She returned to medical school after putting those studies aside. Now, becoming an orthopedic surgeon is the next major goal.

She’s not the only athlete to build something different after reaching sport’s biggest stage. Olympic success can open doors, but it doesn’t always determine what comes next.

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American swimmer Dara Torres returned to the Olympics after stepping away from competition. She eventually became one of America’s most decorated swimmers. Her career later moved into broadcasting, business, and motivational speaking.

Former Olympic swimmer Summer Sanders also found life beyond competition. She moved into television after winning gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Her career eventually included hosting and sports broadcasting roles.

Olympic champion Greg Louganis took another direction after diving. The four-time gold medalist became an advocate, author, and performer. His life after competition became focused on telling his own story.

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For Thompson, however, the transition is more demanding than changing careers. She is returning to a medical degree she deliberately paused. The goal now stretches far beyond another podium finish.

Her hockey career gave her Olympic gold and international recognition. Medicine offers something completely different, but equally personal. At 28, Thompson is choosing to complete the other significant chapter of her life.

That makes her retirement less about walking away from success. It’s about deciding what success should look like next.