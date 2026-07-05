Olympic Medalist Auctions Gear for $50,000 to Support PTSD Treatment of Humanitarian Aid Body

Olympic medallist Peter Paltchik has always been known for his heroics on the judo mat and in philanthropy. Keeping in spirit with the same, the two-time Olympic medallist announced a charity auction to raise funds for an important cause.

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On June 29, Paltchik announced that he would officially auction off his GI- the uniform donned by the judo competitors on the mat. What’s significant about this one is that Paltchik wore this GI when he won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, which will drive the price of the item as memorabilia of a historic moment, with the minimum auction bid set at $50,000. However, what is even more important is that the proceeds from this will benefit ZAKA, a post-disaster response team in Israel.

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“Real armor doesn’t just belong on the athletic mat,” said Paltchik in a video. “It belongs on the men and women of ZAKA, who wear the yellow vests to protect our national dignity in our darkest hours. ZAKA volunteers drop everything to mass casualties, tragedies with unparalleled compassion and efficiency. But after the siren stops, the trauma stays, exposure to horrific scenes leaves our heroes fighting a silent daily battle against PTSD.”

ZAKA comprises volunteers who provide medical assistance and first aid to people in times of emergencies, along with the emotionally cumbersome job of securing the bodies of those who have passed away. The job at hand is extremely daunting, and to provide the best mental health care to its members, the organization has its own resilience unit, which caters to PTSD treatment of its volunteers. The resilience unit is extremely functional, using its own therapeutic methods, including modern techniques such as Virtual Reality Systems, to provide the best possible mental health care.

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The cause is deeply personal to Paltchik as his coach, Omer Smadga, lost his son just weeks before the Paris Olympics. Despite the personal loss, Smadga went on to coach Paltchik, who won the bronze medal to open Israel’s tally at the games.

The amount from the auction aims to help ZAKA strengthen its resilience unit, enabling it to continue its service.

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This is not the first instance of philanthropy in which Paltchik has been involved, as he also runs the Paltchik Foundation, which caters to the financial needs of rising young athletes in the country, providing them with every possible support to break through at the International stage.

Paltchik’s off-mat charitable endeavors are inspiring to others, as is his international career.

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Peter Paltchik Had a Distinguished International Career

Paltchik had a bright start in his career as a junior, winning a silver medal at the Junior European Championships in the 90 kg category. After a lengthy injury layoff, he came back in 2014, making the conscious decision to upgrade his category to 100 kg in anticipation of the 2016 Olympics. However, another horrific injury involving torn ligaments sidelined him for the better part of the next one and a half years.

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After recovery, Paltchik had a second wind in his career, earning podium finishes at Grand Prix and Grand Slam events on the IJF Tour. He built his form up for the 2018 European Championships, where he won the bronze at 100 kg, and two years later, he won the gold at the 2020 European Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, he clinched the mixed team bronze medal for his country. Later, he added an Olympic individual medal as well in 2024.

Paltchik’s other major win came when he won third place at the 2023 World Championships. Post his Olympic success, Paltchik gradually transitioned towards retirement, officially announcing it in 2025.