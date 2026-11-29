Ilona Maher could hardly have scripted a better return to international rugby sevens. The American star scored the opening try of the HSBC SVNS Dubai tournament with her very first touch against Spain, then added another three minutes later. She finished the opening day with three tries across three matches, giving Team USA an immediate boost as she works towards another Olympic appearance at LA28.

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Maher’s return carries added significance after an extended break from the sport. Her last appearance on the rugby field came during the USA Women’s Eagles’ final pool match against Samoa at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

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During her time away, the two-time Olympian explored opportunities beyond rugby, including television and media projects. However, her Olympic ambitions eventually brought her back to the pitch.

In October 2026, Maher joined USA Women’s Eagles Sevens head coach Emilie Bydwell’s 15-player squad for a preseason training tour in New Zealand. The team competed at an invitational tournament in Mount Maunganui before turning its attention to the new HSBC SVNS campaign. Maher then made her long-awaited international sevens return in Dubai on November 28.

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She wasted no time making an impact. Against Spain, Ariana Ramsay took a quick penalty before Maher powered through to score in the opening minute. She crossed the try line again three minutes later, helping the Americans establish a commanding lead. Kaylen Thomas, Su Adegoke, and Sariah Ibarra also scored as the USA cruised to a 31-0 victory.

The Americans faced a tougher test against Australia in their second pool match. Sammy Sullivan scored twice and Kristi Kirshe added another try, but Australia captain Isabella Nasser crossed in the final moments to hand the USA a narrow 24-17 defeat.

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Maher saved her third try for the decisive pool encounter against France. The contest turned into a defensive battle, but the American star eventually found a way through to score the USA’s final try. Her contribution helped secure a 10-5 victory and booked the Americans a place in the Cup semifinals against New Zealand.

Beyond her three-try performance, Maher’s return also gives the USA an experienced player as it prepares for the 2028 Olympics. Bydwell has been particularly pleased to welcome the Olympian back into the squad, highlighting her influence on the team’s standards and younger players.

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“Beyond who she is as a player, she’s such a professional. She takes what she does here very seriously, and she’s such a competitor,” Bydwell said.

The coach also praised Maher’s readiness to compete and empower the younger athletes around her. The USA finished third in the overall HSBC SVNS standings last season and fourth in the World Championship standings. Her experience could prove valuable as the squad looks to become more adaptable and consistent.

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The stakes are significant for Maher, too. The United States has already secured an automatic women’s rugby sevens qualification place for LA28 as the host nation. However, that does not guarantee Maher an individual spot. Each qualified country can select 12 players, and she must earn her place in the final Olympic squad.

Maher’s previous Olympic campaign in Paris was a defining moment in her career. After finishing sixth with Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she helped the Americans make history in 2024 by securing their first-ever Olympic medal in women’s rugby sevens. The team defeated Australia 14-12 in the bronze-medal match, with Alex Sedrick scoring the decisive try in the closing seconds.

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Maher has made her intentions clear. In her return announcement, she acknowledged that earning selection would require considerable work and that nothing was guaranteed. After winning bronze in Paris, she now has an opportunity to chase another Olympic medal on home soil.

Maher’s Bigger Influence Beyond the Rugby Field

Maher’s influence extends far beyond her performances for Team USA. She became one of the most recognizable faces of the Paris 2024 Olympics through her entertaining social media videos, which introduced millions of viewers to women’s rugby. Her content from the Olympic Village helped turn a relatively niche sport in the United States into a conversation among mainstream sports audiences.

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However, her popularity is not built solely on rugby highlights. Maher has consistently used her platform to promote body positivity and challenge traditional expectations surrounding female athletes. Her message encourages women to appreciate their strength and what their bodies can accomplish rather than feel pressured to meet conventional beauty standards.

Her influence has also reached television and fashion. Maher finished as runner-up on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars alongside professional dancer Alan Bersten. She also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and secured several major brand partnerships.

World Rugby’s 2026 women’s rugby growth report identifies Maher as the world’s most-followed rugby player, with more than 8.7 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. The report also highlights how her visibility has helped attract new audiences to women’s rugby.

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Now, with her return to the international stage, Maher has another opportunity to turn that popularity into sporting success. Her three tries in Dubai offered an encouraging start, but her biggest target remains earning a place on the Team USA roster for the Los Angeles Olympics.