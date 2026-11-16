Olympic Runner Stumbles on Years of Painful Problems That Track Stars Face Every Day

For years, American distance runner Colleen Quigley struggled with recurring injuries that kept her from training at the level she wanted. The pain often appeared in her left foot, but it also spread to her lower back and hip. Despite seeking help from dozens of specialists, she could not find a clear explanation for what was happening. At one point, she had consulted more than 50 experts and even travelled to Germany for injections in her back. But the answer she was looking for turned out to be somewhere she had not expected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Quigley, a 2016 Olympian, NCAA champion and steeplechase specialist, eventually discovered that some of her symptoms were connected to her pelvic floor. One practitioner muscle-tested her pelvis and showed her an exercise to relieve tension. Surprisingly, it involved stretching her tongue to relax her jaw. After trying it, the practitioner tested her again and found that the problems identified in her pelvis had disappeared. Quigley recalled, “Suddenly all the problems I tested for in my pelvis disappeared.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical therapist Julie W. Wiebe explained the possible connection, saying, “Jaw tension and pelvic floor tension have a relationship.” The discovery helped Quigley understand some of the symptoms that had troubled her for years.

Her experience, however, is not an isolated case. Pelvic floor dysfunction affects far more people than many realize, including recreational runners, professional athletes, and people who have never given birth. The condition occurs when the muscles responsible for supporting the pelvic organs cannot coordinate properly. According to research cited by Runner’s World, approximately one in three women and one in six men experience pelvic floor dysfunction during their lifetime. Yet many people remain unaware of the condition because its symptoms are often overlooked or rarely discussed.

ADVERTISEMENT

One example is Liz B., a 36-year-old marathon runner from central Ohio who began experiencing urine leakage after giving birth. Running had been part of her life since childhood. Before becoming a mother, she had completed eight marathons and was just eight minutes away from qualifying for the Boston Marathon. She had also dreamed of running with her child in a stroller. However, her pregnancy took an unexpected turn when she developed peripheral blood clots at 19 weeks and had to reduce her physical activity.

Following a difficult delivery, she developed pelvic organ prolapse, a condition in which weakened pelvic muscles allow organs such as the bladder or uterus to drop from their normal position. Liz eventually began working with a pelvic floor therapist and slowly returned to running. But her recovery was frustrating. Her pace had dropped from around eight minutes per mile before pregnancy to 10:30 minutes per mile. Whenever she tried running faster than nine minutes per mile, she experienced urine leakage.

ADVERTISEMENT

During one four-mile run, she even noticed that she had started leaking urine before reaching the halfway point. For someone who had spent years running marathons, it was a difficult adjustment. The problem is not limited to women recovering from pregnancy. Running itself places repeated pressure on the pelvic floor because these muscles absorb impact with every foot strike.

Physical therapist Carrie Pagliano explained, “Running creates an added challenge to your pelvic floor beyond the movements of everyday activities.” When these muscles cannot respond properly, runners may experience urine leakage, pelvic pain, difficulty urinating, or problems with bowel movements. And these problems are not limited to women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Male runner’s medical emergency reveals a lesser-known side of Pelvic floor dysfunction

Men can experience pelvic floor dysfunction too, as Gordon Garner discovered during his marathon training. The Dallas-based software development manager had spent a year building his running ability, progressing from a Couch to 5K programme to training for his first marathon. During one 20-mile training run, everything seemed to go according to plan. He maintained his target pace, stopped every six miles to hydrate and finished feeling strong. But when he returned home, he suddenly found himself unable to urinate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pain became so severe that Garner drove to the emergency room. Doctors ruled out kidney stones and used a catheter to empty his bladder, but they could not identify the cause. The same problem returned during his marathon training, forcing him to stop running after 18 miles. It took two misdiagnoses, three prescriptions, and several medical appointments before a physical therapist finally identified the condition as hypertonic pelvic floor. His muscles were constantly contracting and could not relax when needed.

Garner’s diagnosis also challenges the common belief that pelvic floor problems are always caused by weak muscles. For years, Kegel exercises have been widely recommended to strengthen the pelvic floor. However, these muscles also need to relax and release. When they remain too tight, adding more contractions may not address the underlying problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Research also shows that pelvic floor training can help some people experiencing urinary leakage. A 2024 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine examined 47 women who participated in functional fitness activities. After a 16-week pelvic floor training program, 64% of women in the training group reported improved symptoms, compared with just 8% in the control group.

Another factor is that the pelvic floor does not work alone. The muscles around the hips, knees, and ankles also help the body manage the impact of running. When these areas are not working properly, the pelvic floor may have to handle additional pressure. Breathing patterns and running form can also affect how these muscles function.

For Quigley, understanding this connection helped explain why she had struggled with recurring injuries for so long. There is some encouraging news for runners dealing with these problems. With the right treatment, many can return to the sport without experiencing the same symptoms. Garner eventually reduced his running for a few weeks and worked on stretching and breathing exercises. In 2023, he completed 40 miles in 24 hours to celebrate his 40th birthday without experiencing the same urinary problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liz also managed to return to the distances she once enjoyed. After working with a therapist on strength training and muscle coordination, she completed her ninth marathon 20 months after giving birth. She no longer had to worry about urine leakage during her runs.

Their experiences show why runners should not dismiss pelvic floor problems as something they simply have to live with. Whether it is recurring pain, difficulty urinating, or unexpected leakage, these symptoms may point to an underlying issue that deserves attention. And as Quigley’s experience shows, finding the right explanation can sometimes take runners in a direction they never expected.