For Prisca Awiti, Paris 2024 was supposed to be the biggest moment of her sporting career, and it turned out to be exactly that. After missing out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics and falling just short of a World Championship podium, the Mexican judoka finally reached the Olympic final and made history with a silver medal. With LA 2028 still ahead, it seemed there could be another Olympic chapter waiting for her. But things have taken an unexpected turn. Just two years after making history for Mexico, the 30-year-old has announced her retirement from elite competition.

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Awiti shared the news during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter on November 23, admitting that finding the motivation to continue after Paris had been harder than she expected. While she had once dreamed of returning to claim the Olympic gold that had narrowly escaped her, the desire to keep competing gradually disappeared. “I have decided to retire from high-performance sport. It is a decision I have been thinking about for a long time; it is something very personal. After Paris, it was difficult to find the motivation to achieve that gold medal that I was missing,” she explained.

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What makes her announcement even more interesting is that Awiti had already considered ending her Olympic journey before competing in Paris. She revealed that she had always viewed the 2024 Games as her final Olympic cycle, although the reaction to her silver medal made her reconsider. “Even before Paris, I knew that would be my last cycle. I never imagined the boom my medal caused; then I got a little lost in that environment and felt that I was doing the sport for others and out of obligation. As a high-performance athlete, it is difficult to continue when you are not doing it for yourself, when you no longer have that fire in your heart,” she said.

The attention that followed her historic achievement brought new opportunities, but it also made Awiti reflect on what she really wanted. She admitted that the change in her feelings towards judo did not happen overnight. Instead, she gradually realized that continuing to compete was no longer making her happy. “As a person, in these two years I felt like I was in a situation I no longer wanted. It wasn’t something that happened overnight; little by little I realised during training that I was no longer happy,” explained the London-born athlete, whose mother is Mexican and father is Kenyan.

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Walking away was not an easy decision, especially after everything she had achieved. Awiti also spoke about the difficulty of telling her family and friends, as she initially worried that they might be disappointed. However, their support helped her accept that stepping away from competition was the right choice for her. Rather than continuing towards another Olympic appearance simply because it was expected of her, she chose to listen to what she wanted.

Awiti’s decision comes after a memorable run at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Competing in the women’s 63kg category, she defeated several strong opponents to reach the final, including Croatia’s Katarina Kristo in the semifinals. She then faced Slovenia’s Andreja Leski in the gold medal match. Awiti initially took the lead, but Leski fought back to secure victory, leaving the Mexican with silver.

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Although she missed out on gold, the result was historic. Awiti became the first Mexican judoka to win an Olympic medal, giving her country a moment to remember. Before reaching that milestone, Awiti had already experienced her share of disappointment. She made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, held in 2021, but finished 17th in the women’s 63kg event. She then came close to a World Championship medal in 2023, finishing fifth. Despite those setbacks, she continued working towards her Olympic goal and eventually achieved something no Mexican judoka had done before.

Yet she refused to give up on her Olympic dream, and the road to Paris had started much earlier than many might realise.

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A childhood dream led Prisca Awiti to make Olympic history for Mexico

Long before Prisca Awiti stood on the Olympic podium in Paris, she was a young girl in London who dreamed of reaching the biggest stage in sport. Born in Enfield, England, to a Mexican mother and a Kenyan father, she grew up surrounded by different sporting influences. But interestingly, judo was not the first sport she fell in love with. Her journey began with gymnastics and swimming, while her older brother, Philip Awiti, introduced her to the world of judo.

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Prisca started practising judo at around eight years old, but gymnastics remained a major part of her childhood. She even reached national level before eventually deciding to focus on judo. Her older brother had a lot to do with that decision. Philip was already an accomplished judoka who had competed at World Championships and won medals at Grand Slam events. Watching him compete gave Prisca someone to admire and follow. Although she was born and raised in England, Mexico was never far from Prisca’s life. Her mother, Lola Alcaraz, made sure that she and her siblings stayed connected to their Mexican roots.

They regularly travelled to León, Guanajuato, where they spent time with their relatives. Prisca later recalled how excited the children would become whenever their mother announced another trip to Mexico. Her Olympic dream began to take shape during the London 2012 Games. After competing at the European Youth Olympic Games, Prisca and her teammates received tickets to watch the Olympics. One moment stayed with her in particular. She watched British judoka Gemma Gibbons win silver in the women’s 78kg category, and suddenly the possibility of reaching the Olympics herself felt real.

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At the time, Prisca was part of the British judo system. However, earning an Olympic place became increasingly difficult because several other strong athletes were competing for the same opportunity in her weight category. A knee injury also kept her away from competition for three months. With her Olympic dream still very much alive, her coach suggested that she explore the possibility of representing Mexico, the country she had grown up visiting through her mother’s family.

Prisca decided to take that opportunity. In 2017, she contacted the Mexican judo team to ask about the process of changing her sporting nationality. After checking her eligibility and passport, the federation approved the move. She made her first international appearance for Mexico in October 2017.

Her first Olympic opportunity came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, although the Games were postponed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prisca qualified for the women’s 63kg event, but her debut did not go as planned. She lost her opening contest to Mongolia’s Gankhaich Bold and finished 17th. The years after Tokyo brought a different version of Prisca. She began to understand that reaching the top required more than natural ability.

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Then a major breakthrough arrived at the 2023 Tashkent Grand Slam in Uzbekistan, where she won her first Grand Slam medal after several previous attempts. By the time Paris 2024 arrived, she was ready for another opportunity. On July 30, she entered the women’s 63kg competition and produced a series of strong performances to reach the final. Her semifinal victory over Croatia’s Katarina Kristo secured her a place in the gold-medal contest against Slovenia’s Andreja Leški. Prisca made a promising start and scored an early waza-ari, but Leški fought back to win the final. The Mexican judoka had to settle for silver, but the result was already historic.