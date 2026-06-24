Olympic Ski Legend Arrested on Drugs Charges in Idaho

Bode Miller, a six-time Olympic medalist and one of the most decorated skiers in U.S. history, has been arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Idaho. ESPN reported that the authorities arrested the 48-year-old on a charge of possessing psilocybin mushrooms. The Olympic gold medalist has pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, Miller has issued a contradictory statement, citing that it was “a small amount of cannabis”.

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“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

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According to ESPN, officers stopped and arrested Bode Miller on June 6th, and official court records indicate he pleaded not guilty. The charge, as per the report, is “possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia”. That is according to Fremont County Magistrate Court records, and the 48-year-old had to post a $5,000 bond to get out.

TMZ has reported that the former Olympic gold medalist had 4.1 grams of psilocybin, a hallucinogenic mushroom. The outlet found a police affidavit, and Miller will have a pretrial hearing on July 29th. It does mark a stunning downfall for one of America’s most decorated alpine skiers. The now 48-year-old made his professional debut just after he turned 18 and was immediately a star.

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He competed in the 1998 World Cup season and represented Team USA at the 1998 Olympics, without medaling in either. By 2000, he had earned his first podium in the grand slalom, but an injury suffered during a crash at the 2001 World Ski Championships ended his season. Bode Miller made his comeback soon after and won four races going into the 2022 Olympics.

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That was where he established himself. He won two Olympic medals and just missed out on a third after a fall and a missed gate in the slalom. After that, the American went on a streak, winning multiple World Cup medals and four more Olympic medals. That was despite failing to medal at the 2006 Olympics, with Miller producing major comebacks at the 2010 and 2014 Games. Not only that, he also picked up his first World Cup title in 2005.

By the time he retired in 2017, Bode Miller had won 33 career World Cup victories (the most by an American man), six Olympic medals, and a host of others. Yet for all his World Cup titles and Olympic success, one of his most memorable chapters came in Sochi.

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Bode Miller reflects on his performance at the 2014 Olympics

Going into the 2014 Sochi Olympics, many did not anticipate much from Bode Miller, after he missed the entirety of the 2013 season due to injuries. However, he recovered and made a comeback in 2014, finishing eighth in the overall standings. Going into the Olympics, Miller did well, earning three podium finishes across three disciplines.

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Then, at 36 years old and competing against a new generation, he defied expectations once again. Not just that, but Bode Miller produced a performance that remains one of the defining moments of his career. He won his sixth Olympic medal when he finished tying for third with Jan Hudec in the super-G race.

“If these are my last Olympic races, I’m proud of what I accomplished, and I feel really good about my efforts in ski racing,” Miller said according to Today.com in 2014. “I don’t really feel like it will be that emotional for me, but you never know, it might not be my last ones, either.

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“We’ve been making jokes about the next Olympics. I want to win these next races, so I go in there with focus, and I haven’t been thinking too much about the future and how I’m going to feel about it.”

Three years later, he retired, bringing the curtain down on a career that was defined as much by resilience as it was by results. Now, nearly a decade after his final race, Miller finds himself back in the headlines for very different reasons.