Olympics Hype Man Flavor Flav Sends Bold Invite to Celebrate Women’s Sports in America

After a perfect Olympics run, Team USA women’s hockey dramatically held off rivals Canada to clinch their third Olympic gold medal. That earned them an invitation to the White House, but the athletes declined it through a spokesperson. In the aftermath of the controversy, Flavor Flav invited Team USA to Las Vegas to celebrate their achievements. And they’ve accepted it as per the rapper’s comments on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, to make it an even bigger event, Flav has expanded his invitation. In a video posted on X, the iconic rapper has invited all the female Olympians and Paralympians who won medals. The list also includes the Team USA women’s bobsled and skeleton athletes, as Flav acts as the official “hype man” for the two teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re gonna throw a big party, you know what I’m saying?” Flav said in the video. “One night, and all Olympians are invited to come to this party, all right? I mean, we gotta build up everybody, and that’s what this is all about. You know what I’m saying? So I wanna see everybody bring your body to the party, all right? Flavor Flav in full effect! Let’s get down, all right?”

ADVERTISEMENT

This all comes in the aftermath of controversy following President Donald Trump’s viral comments about the Team USA women’s hockey team. Like the women, Team USA’s men also won ‌gold against Canada and got a celebratory phone call from the President. In the video, the President invited the players to the White House before adding that he’ll have to bring the women’s team as well.

Both teams eventually received an official invitation to attend the President’s State of the Union address. But while the men accepted, the women declined the invitation, citing “previously scheduled academic and professional commitments”. On the back of that, Flavor Flav invited the team to Las Vegas, promising them a proper celebration and even sent a formal invitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

This isn’t, however, the first time the rapper has done something similar for women’s sports in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flavor Flav serves as the official hype-man for the US Water Polo team

The Public Enemy founding member has been a big supporter of women’s sports in the past, as he serves as the hype man for Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton team. Not only that, but he also serves as the hype man and sponsor for the US women’s water polo side. Flavor Flav has held that role since the 2024 Paris Olympics, signing a five year sponsorship deal with the team.

“This is one of the biggest things that I feel that I could have ever done in life, outside of the other accomplishments that I’ve made to music,” Flav said in a 2024 interview with NBC Olympics. “By sponsoring a water polo team and helping these girls out, this is bigger than me winning a Grammy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started when the rapper became aware of the struggles the water polo team was going through via an Instagram post. And Flav committed his support via an Instagram comment before ratifying the deal, giving an undisclosed sum to the team.

Now, the rapper has made news for supporting another Team USA women’s team, although it’s unclear whether they’ve accepted his invitation. What’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below.