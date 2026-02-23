Olympics Legend Responds to Disqualification Erasing National Track and Field Record

The opening day of the 2026 Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun saw a major controversy break out. It all happened in the men’s 1500m event, where Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela won the race and broke the national record after crossing the finish line in 3:32.56. However, what should have been a heroic victory for him turned into dust in no time.

Masalela was disqualified due to his celebration while crossing the finish line. He turned his hand into a finger gun and aimed it at France’s Azeddine Habz, who was just a few meters away from him, and ended up coming second. Masalela’s celebration didn’t sit well with the officials as it violated World Athletics Rule TR 7.1. The rule completely prohibits any unsportsmanlike conduct on the field by an athlete. However, despite violating an official rule, Masalela received support from a legendary Olympic athlete on social media.

Former USA sprinter and two-time Olympic medalist Fred Kerley feels that it is harsh for the athletes to be disqualified over a mere celebration on the field. “The sport is weak have some fun it’s. Get the old head from the sport bro going get his get back,” Kerley wrote in a post on X.

Kerley is a well-respected name in the world of track and field, having won several honors as an athlete. He had clinched silver in the men’s 100m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before winning bronze in the same event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Arguably, his career’s biggest achievement came during the 2022 World Championships, where he won gold in the 100m event.

Tshepiso Masalela reportedly took his case to appeal, ISPORT reported, but the effort didn’t stick. World Athletics had even posted a congratulatory note on its website and shared the race video, yet after a wave of backlash on social media, the clip quietly disappeared.

As Masalela got stripped of his medal, Habz was adjudged the winner of the race. He recorded a time of 3:32.56, ahead of the Netherlands’ Samuel Chapple (3:32.68) and Sweden’s Samuel Pihlström (3:33.47), who finished second and third respectively.

Notably, the two of them also managed to set national short track records with their impressive performance. Though Tshepiso Masalela’s disqualification did ignite a massive controversy, these types of incidents aren’t anything new when it comes to track and field.

Track and field is strictly against excessive celebrations

It was only last year that 16-year-old sensation Clara Adams got disqualified from the California state track championships for a unique celebration. After winning the women’s 400m event, she sprayed fire extinguisher on her shoes, and this ended up disqualifying her from the race. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) not only took her win away but also barred her from competing in a race scheduled later that day.

Clara was left heartbroken due to the decision and felt that she was robbed by the federation. “I’m disappointed, and I feel robbed. I am in shock. They yelled at me and told me, ‘We’re not letting you on the podium.’ They took my moment away from me,” Clara had told reporters.

This was a shocking decision to say the least, on the federation’s part, as Clara’s celebration was almost the same as Maurice Green, who had also sprayed a fire extinguisher on his shoes after winning a race at the 2004 Home Depot Invitational. He even wanted Clara to be reinstated of her medal.

“If it was away from everyone and not interfering with anyone, I would say reinstate her,” Maurice had said. However, the federation’s decision didn’t change.

Track and field may not be a very complicated sport, but it indeed is a sport that will punish the athletes if they break a rule by even the slightest of margins.