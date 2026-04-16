Olympics Relics Scandal Exposes IOC Official; Harsh Punishment Confirmed

When Stephane Hatot became vice president of the CNOSF in October 2025, he took charge of Olympic culture. His job was to protect Olympic heritage and make sure that what remained after the Paris 2024 Games continued as part of a shared public story. But soon, pieces of that legacy, like Olympic torches, opening ceremony costumes, mascots, and even official athlete gifts, started showing up online for resale. What happened next told a very different story.

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In an article published on April 11, L’Équipe revealed that Paris 2024 merchandise was turning up on websites like eBay and Vinted. These weren’t ordinary souvenirs; they were highly exclusive items, some never meant to be sold. All of the listings traced back to a single account, “Wscollection95.” As reporters followed the trail, it led them to Stephane Hatot. That was the turning point, because the seller turned out not to be a stranger, but Stephane Hatot himself.

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According to the investigation, Hatot used his position and connections within the Olympic structure to acquire relics from the Games, sometimes for free, other times at significantly reduced prices reserved for organizers. The right to access, which was intended to facilitate preservation, seemed to lead to the accumulation of the right by individuals. And the magnitude and character of the things rendered the situation unmissable.

A Marie Antoinette costume from the opening ceremony linked to the Gojira performance appeared online for €950 (1,119.64 USD). A Paralympic mascot reserved for gold medallists was listed at €700 (825.01 USD). A basketball tournament chair was priced at €999 (1,177.39 USD). A luxury medal case tied to LVMH and Chaumet was offered at €240 (282.86 USD). These were not random collectibles. They were pieces of the Games’ identity. But Hatot did not deny acquiring or selling the items.

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Imago Credits: Hector Vivas Photography

He framed his actions as those of a passionate collector. He said he was trying to save objects that might otherwise be discarded. He claimed to have invested around €30,000 (35,357.55 USD) of his own money to collect and restore these pieces, with the intention of eventually contributing them to exhibitions or museum projects. But that explanation did not resolve the central issue.

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Interestingly, Hatot also held other influential roles, including president of the French Powerlifting Federation and head of the French Association of Olympic and Sports Collectors, placing him at the intersection of institutions and collectors. Yet the bigger question was whether his conduct turned into a punishable breach under French law?

CNOSF launches ethics review after resignation

Within only 48 hours of a scathing report published by L’Equipe, Stephane Hatot resigned as the CNOSF vice-president in charge of culture. The CNOSF confirmed his exit in a statement the same day, directly referencing the revelations of the resale of items of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

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In the statement released, “The CNOSF acknowledges the resignation of Stephane Hatot from all his functions at the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), following the revelations by the newspaper L’Équipe about the resale of collectible items from the Paris 2024 Games, which brought to the attention of the CNOSF particularly problematic actions on his part.“

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But the response did not stop at resignation! Amelie Oudea-Castera, president of the CNOSF and former sports minister, referred the case to the ethics committee for further review. The committee has been tasked with examining the facts in detail, and its conclusions are expected to be made public.

“This resignation does not put an end to the steps taken by the CNOSF,” the organisation stated in an official press release. “The committee’s work will continue in order to analyze the facts. Its conclusions will be made public soon, and the CNOSF will take all necessary action. Should any elements that could constitute a criminal offense be established, the CNOSF will immediately file a report under Article 40 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

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The timing adds to the sensitivity of the situation. The heritage of Paris 2024 remains a hot topic, and managing that legacy carries far more weight than any personal action. After the investigation began, many of the online listings connected to the case were taken down. Fpr now, the inquiry is still ongoing.