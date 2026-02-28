Paralympian Hunter Woodhall Embraces New Role After Surprise Encounter at Indoor Track Meet

Returning to the track where he first met his wife, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall may have expected a trip down memory lane. He and his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, returned to the Simplot Games, where they had first met as high school athletes. He surely didn’t expect a surprise encounter that would redefine his role as an inspiration.

He met a 5-year-old boy named Joel, who was present in the stands during the indoor competition. He was also a double amputee, just like Hunter, and didn’t have shinbones or bones in his feet. Both Hunter and Tara soon met up with the boy and then brought him down to the track. The two also showed off their pair of prosthetic running legs to each other. Joel looked overwhelmed already, but his idol still had a big surprise waiting for him.

With officials announcing a 30-minute break in the races, Hunter decided to make the most out of the opportunity and challenged Joel to a dash. It was already a special moment for the boy to meet his hero, but to race with him must have been an unreal moment for him. The crowd cheered hard as the two lined up for the dash. Joel sprinted ahead at the start and eventually went on to win the race, defeating the Paralympic champion.

It was quite a heartwarming moment for everyone involved. The crowd was also very much invested as they cheered for Joel when he won the dash. This meet-up may even turn out to be one of those unforgettable moments in that preschooler’s life. Hunter’s heartwarming gesture for the kid won hearts on social media.

Additionally, both Hunter and Tara met Joel’s mother, as she was also present at the arena. They had a chat with her, and she told them that Joel watches their videos on a regular basis. “We watch your videos all the time, and it is really inspirational for him,” she said in the video on Instagram. As they say goodbye to the Simplot Games, the power couple will resume training for the upcoming track and field season.

Hunter and Tara aim to continue their golden form

The duo has begun their preparations for the much-anticipated track and field season. While Hunter is the current Paralympic champion in the men’s 400m T62, Tara is the reigning Olympic champion in women’s long jump. 2024 proved to be a stellar year for the two as they won gold at both the Paralympics and Olympics. They continued this form in 2025 and achieved major success once again.

The 26-year-old went on to clinch gold in the World Athletics Championship with a jump of 7.13 m. With this, not only did she capture her maiden world title, but she also defeated two-time world champion Malaika Mihambo, who had to settle for silver.

On the other hand, Hunter delivered a monumental performance in the national championships. He won both the men’s 100 T62 and men’s 400m T62, clocking times of 10.76s and 45.79s, respectively. It was his display in the latter event that grabbed headlines, as not only was this his personal best, but he also broke the previous world record set by Johannes Floors at 45.78s in 2019.

Following this, Hunter made the surprising decision to withdraw from the 2025 Para World Championships. He explained that clocking 45 seconds in the 400m was his biggest goal for the year and wanted to focus on recovery after achieving it. “I couldn’t have asked for a better season. Running 45 seconds was my biggest goal for the year. We have bigger goals for next year, and that, combined with many other factors, helped with this decision. Both my walking and running prosthetics need to be fixed. The travel with Tokyo and India all at once, all the changes that came with moving, and a crazy year—all of this played a part,” a part of Hunter’s Instagram post read.

Though 2025 proved to be a memorable year for both Hunter and Tara, it remains to be seen if the couple will be able to continue their form in the 2026 track and field season.