Henry Nell left his home in South Africa and moved to the United States to chase his dream of becoming a professional American football player. After years of hard work, things finally started falling into place as he built a career as an arena football kicker and played for several teams. It seemed his dream was finally coming true, but in 2025, his life took a frightening turn when doctors discovered a tumor behind his knee and diagnosed him with a rare form of bone cancer. To make matters worse, a doctor told him that he might have to lose his leg, leaving him terrified of what the future would hold. However, Nell refused to give up hope. After undergoing an 11-hour operation to remove the cancer, he fought his way back to the field.

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On November 22, Nell reshared an older video on his Instagram Story, offering a look at his recovery journey. The footage showed him in the early stages of rehabilitation, with a support brace strapped around his left leg. It then moved to more recent-looking footage of him walking and practising football, including kicking a ball. The clips offered a glimpse of how far he had come since the surgery and how he worked his way back to the sport he loves.

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His recovery is particularly remarkable considering how uncertain his future looked immediately after the operation. Nell had been diagnosed with parosteal osteosarcoma, a rare and slow-growing type of bone cancer that develops on the surface of the bone. Although he had started experiencing stiffness in his knee back in 2021, he initially dismissed it as a muscle strain. When the discomfort continued, he thought it might simply be a sign of ageing. It was only in 2025, while he was playing for the Albany Firebirds, that a team trainer advised him to get an X-ray.

The scan revealed a mass behind his knee. Nell initially hoped it was just a cyst or a pocket of fluid, but further tests confirmed the cancer diagnosis. He later met with a local oncologist who recommended amputating his leg. The possibility left him thinking about his future, his family, and whether he would ever be able to play again.

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“I felt like, nothing could get better, like everything’s caving in. My sports career is in jeopardy. My whole rest of my life is in jeopardy,” Nell recalled. He also worried about how losing his leg would affect his family and whether his wife would have to push him around in a wheelchair. He described it as one of the most frightening periods of his life.

Rather than accept amputation as his only option, Nell and his wife decided to seek another medical opinion. They travelled to New York City to meet Dr. Nicola Fabbri, a surgical oncologist and chief of the Division of Musculoskeletal Oncology Surgery at NYU Langone Health.

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After examining Nell, the surgeon proposed a plan that could allow him to keep his leg. Since the cancer was growing on the surface of the bone, Fabbri planned to remove the affected portion and rebuild the area using cadaver bone and metal plates. However, the procedure carried its own risks, particularly for two important knee ligaments, the anterior cruciate ligament and posterior cruciate ligament. There was a possibility that both would have to be removed to make sure the entire tumour was taken out.

For Nell, meeting Fabbri brought back a sense of hope that he had almost lost. Recalling their first meeting, he said, “We sat down for almost an hour, and the last 10 minutes of us being there, I was just in tears. I couldn’t even talk to the man. I felt so bad, but I was just crying because there was hope.” The operation was scheduled for July 2025, around three weeks after the end of Nell’s football season. He hoped the surgeon would be able to remove the cancer without damaging his ligaments. However, things did not go as he had imagined.

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The operation lasted around 11 hours, and when Nell woke up, Fabbri told him that he had needed to remove both his ACL and PCL to completely excise the cancer. Although the news was difficult to accept, the rest of the operation had been successful. Fabbri had managed to remove the tumour and reconstruct the affected area using cadaver bone, two metal plates and 12 screws. Nell had kept his leg, but his future in football was still uncertain.

He continued asking the surgeon whether he would ever be able to play or kick a ball again. Fabbri could not promise him anything because the procedure had never been performed in this way before. As Nell recalled, the surgeon told him, “If you go and do it, we can tell our next patient it’s possible.” The recovery process began six weeks after surgery, when Nell was cleared to put weight on his leg. He worked with physical therapists and strength trainers, while Fabbri closely monitored his progress to make sure he was not pushing himself too hard.

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Doctors initially estimated that it could take around 18 months for him to regain normal day-to-day function, and they could not say when he might return to the football field. However, Nell started making progress much sooner than expected. Within three months of surgery, he was already jogging lightly and practising his kicks. He carefully tracked his training and continued increasing his activity as his strength improved.

Less than a year after the operation, Nell finally returned to the field with the Kansas Barrels for their season opener. The team also won the game, making his comeback even more special. Looking back on the moment, he said, “It was a big moment in my life. It’s something I will forever cherish.” Since then, Nell has continued playing arena football and later joined the Orlando Pirates. However, Nell’s journey in sports began long before he made a name for himself as an arena football kicker.

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Henry Nell looks ahead to the 2027 season after a remarkable return to sports

For Henry Nell, sport has always been more than just a career. He first played professional rugby in South Africa before moving to the United States at the age of 19 to pursue his dream of becoming an American football player. It was a major change, as he had to leave his home country and learn a sport that was still unfamiliar to him. But he worked hard to build a place for himself in arena football, where he became a kicker for several teams. His journey also brought early success. In 2018, while playing for the Maine Mammoths, he earned second-team All-NAL honors and set a league record with 13 successful field goals. He also scored 99 points that season.

His career continued to grow, and he eventually joined the Albany Firebirds. However, the knee pain he had been experiencing for years soon led to a serious diagnosis, followed by surgery that changed his life. Now, Nell is looking ahead to the next chapter of his sporting career. He plans to play another season of arena football in the spring of 2027.

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He has also started practicing rugby with a local team to see how his body responds and whether he can return to the sport he played professionally in South Africa. Away from competition, he and his wife have also enjoyed activities such as hiking in Peru. Dr. Nicola Fabbri has confirmed that Nell remains cancer-free, with the tumour completely removed during surgery.

For Nell, his experience has also changed how he thinks about his legacy in sports. Rather than focusing only on what he achieves on the field, he hopes his story can encourage someone else who may be going through a difficult time. “In the football world, everyone talks about leaving a legacy behind, and what have you done for the game, and I’ve thought about that for a very long time,” Nell said. “For me, it’s if I can just help one person or change the life of one person that’s feeling hopeless right now.”