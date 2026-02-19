Quinn Hughes Declares Love for USA After Overtime Heroics at Winter Olympics Against Sweden

The 2026 Winter Olympics saw Quinn Hughes sweep out a surprising win for Team USA with an overtime goal. They faced Sweden in a tense hockey quarterfinal that nearly slipped away. The Americans led 1-0 after Dylan Larkin’s goal, but Sweden tied the game late in the third period, putting the USA in a concerning situation and forcing overtime. While Hughes’ last-minute goal was enough to restore the fans’ faith in Team USA, it was also a reminder from him of just how much it means to wear the USA crest.

“I love the U.S., and it’s the greatest country in the world,” Hughes declared to Fox News. “So, I’m happy to represent here with these guys, and it was very special.”

Team USA secured a surprising 2-1 overtime victory against Sweden in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but the win did not come easily. The Americans appeared to have control for most of the game, yet everything changed near the end of regulation.

The situation suddenly became concerning when Sweden managed to score with only 1 minute and 31 seconds left. After pulling their goalie for an extra attacker, Mika Zibanejad fired a powerful shot past USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, tying the game and shocking the American team.

Until that moment, Hellebuyck had been outstanding. He made save after save and kept Sweden from scoring for over 58 minutes. His strong performance helped the USA protect its narrow lead, which came from Dylan Larkin earlier in the game. Larkin scored in the second period with a close-range redirection, giving Team USA confidence and momentum. The Americans held onto this 1-0 lead for a long time, but Sweden’s late equalizer forced the match into sudden-death overtime.

Overtime was played in a fast 3-on-3 format, which increased the pressure on both teams. The USA knew one mistake could end their Olympic dreams. However, instead of panicking, they stayed calm and controlled the puck well. Quinn Hughes stepped up in the most important moment. Just a few minutes into overtime, he fired a powerful slapshot past Swedish goalie Jacob Markström. The puck hit the net, and the USA players celebrated immediately.

Hughes’ goal saved Team USA from a very dangerous situation and eventually secured their place in the semifinals. Sweden’s hopes ended in heartbreak, while the Americans moved forward with confidence.

Quinn Hughes makes his feelings clear on the upcoming test against Slovakia

Hughes knows Team USA has yet to face a tough challenge against Slovakia in the Olympic semifinal. After scoring the overtime winner against Sweden, Hughes quickly focused on the next opponent. He respected Slovakia’s form and warned that the game would demand maximum effort.

“It’s gonna be an extremely hard test. They’ve been rolling. They’re competitive. They’re fast,” Quinn Hughes said. “Doesn’t matter how many superstars you have, just the desperation level’s so high. It’s Game 7 every night now.”

Adding more to the matter, Slovakia’s performance clearly justifies the take. They reached the semifinals after a convincing 6–2 win over Germany, showing strong attack and confidence. The team has played fast and disciplined hockey, proving they can compete with top nations. Their consistent performances and scoring ability make them a serious threat. The USA understands that Slovakia’s momentum makes them dangerous.

Hughes also reflected on the emotional win against Sweden. After securing victory in overtime, he admitted, “Just relief,” Hughes said. His goal saved Team USA after Sweden tied the game late.

Now, the team’s focus is on staying calm and prepared. Hughes made it clear that every game is critical, and the USA must be ready for a hard battle if they want to reach the gold medal game.