Quinn Hughes Fires Back at ‘Idiots’ as He Defends Jack Hughes’ Comeback: “People Don’t Know S**t”

Essentials Inside The Story Jack Hughes delivered a moment that rewrote U.S. hockey history

Quinn Hughes revealed the unseen grind behind his brother's rise

It was a tense showdown against Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

The Men’s ice hockey final at the Winter Olympics saw Jack Hughes earn heavy praise and a “he is an animal” title after defying the odds with his strong form. He secured a golden goal for Team USA that finally helped the team win a gold medal after 46 long years of ‘Miracle on Ice’. Among the ones proudly celebrating the victory was Jack Hughes’ brother, and Olympian Quinn Hughes. While his brother turned out to be a key player in the team’s success, he fired back at critics with a bold story of unimaginable struggles.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, people don’t know s**t,” Quinn Hughes said. “There’s a bunch of idiots out there and no one’s rehabbed before, you know? There’s reporters out there saying this and that. They don’t know what it’s like to get surgery for six months, not really feel good for 10 months, and do that back to back. For him to just persevere and keep believing and just keep going no matter what happens, he’s a special guy, special player.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission came after Team USA delivered a performance that will be remembered for years to come. The Jack Hughes-led team defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal in men’s hockey. The victory gave the U.S. its third Olympic title and its first since the unforgettable 1980 run. This time, however, the Americans were not a group of unknown college players. They were a confident, NHL-loaded squad that powered through the tournament without a loss.

Jack Hughes scored the golden goal just 1:41 into 3-on-3 overtime. Taking a clean pass from Zach Werenski, he rushed up the ice and finished the play to spark an emotional celebration. “This is all about our country right now,” Hughes said. “I love the U.S.A. I love my teammates. It’s unbelievable. The USA Hockey brotherhood is so strong.”

The championship game was intense from start to finish. Matt Boldy gave the U.S. an early lead, but Canada responded late in the second period when Cale Makar found the net. Big hits, fast skating, and strong defense defined the matchup between the longtime rivals. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck also showcased notable form throughout the event and therefore earned heavy praise from Hughes. “Unbelievable game by Hellebuyck. He was our best player by a mile,” he said.

“I can’t even believe this,” Hughes added. “It’s such an unbelievable game, USA-Canada… We’re underdogs to Canada (but we) beat them.” With this victory, the United States proved it belongs at the top of international hockey once again. However, what added more to this win was an injury that took off Hughes’ teeth.

How did Jack Hughes’ injury happen at the Winter Olympics final?

Jack Hughes lost two teeth during the men’s hockey gold medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, but the injury did not stop him from delivering the biggest goal of his career.

The incident happened in the third period of Team USA’s matchup against Canada. Hughes, who plays for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, was struck in the mouth by a high stick from Canadian forward Sam Bennett. The impact knocked out a pair of his teeth. Hughes later joked that he looked down at the ice and saw them, thinking, “Here we go again.”

Despite the painful blow, Hughes did not leave the game. He stayed on the ice and continued to play in a tightly contested battle that was tied 1-1 late in regulation. The game eventually moved to 3-on-3 overtime.

Just 1:41 into the extra period, Hughes scored the winning goal to give the United States a 2-1 victory and its first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal since 1980. After the game, a nearly speechless and “toothless” Hughes told reporters, “I’m just proud that we won. So happy that this group of guys can win, and we’re the gold medallists.”

He also made light of his injury, saying, “I’m from the best country in the world. We’ve got great dentists there, too. So I’m lucky I’m American, and they’re gonna fix me right up.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan praised Hughes’ performance, calling him a big-game player who stepped up when it mattered most. Even after losing his teeth, Hughes didn’t give up on the dream for gold and defended hard in overtime, finishing the game with the decisive goal.

ADVERTISEMENT