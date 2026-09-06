“Referee Was Against Us”: Inter Miami Star Calls Out Reason Behind Lionel Messi and Co’s Outburst

A controversial decision pushed even a quiet player like Lionel Messi over the edge. During Saturday night’s MLS game, Inter Miami were left boiling with frustration, leading to a shocking clash with match officials. Throughout the game, several arguable refereeing decisions went against Miami at crucial match points. This eventually led Messi and his teammates to snap in anger. The match ended in a heated 2-2 draw against Atlanta United, but it didn’t stop there. After the final whistle, the Miami squad cornered the officiating crew, questioning them over controversial calls.

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Soon, netizens debated online over Inter Miami stars’ behaviour and sportsmanship. However, centre-back Fricio Caicedo did not shy away from talking about the incident and broke his silence about the squad’s furious confrontation. He pointed directly to the officiating crew as the sole cause of the team’s fury.

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“For me it wasn’t a penalty. He dove, but the referee was against us, and there’s nothing we can do about it ,” Caicedo explained.

Falcón did not mince his words and defended their final minutes drama with full honesty. Inter Miami had held a narrow 2-1 lead late into the contest. However, during the 87th minute, the referee awarded Atlanta United a disputed penalty. United star Breel Embolo hit the back of the net, leveling the score. Besides, the Miami players received six yellow cards throughout the game. All this worsened the situation in an already heated locker room.

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It was unusual to see Messi lead the charge in such situations. Yet, he went straight to head referee Jon Freemon alongside his teammates the second the match ended. The Argentine superstar rarely loses his cool, but as a captain, he made sure to demand answers for biased calls. Hence, later Caicedo backed his captain. He alleged that the referee’s on-field biases stripped Inter Miami of two crucial points.

However, such fights are not unusual in the MLS. In fact, Miami stars’ outburst highlights a growing argument between players and officials in the MLS. Many players have openly voiced their views against poor officiating in the USA’s soccer league. Caicedo and his Miami teammates are also standing against this harsh truth. It would be interesting to see if MLS organizers intervene to improve the playing conditions for players.