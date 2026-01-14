Report: Police Starts Investigation For Olympian’s Mysterious Death At Home

The sporting world has been left searching for answers after the death of a former Olympic canoeist. At first, the death appeared to be sudden, but following a police investigation, serious questions have been raised about the circumstances surrounding the Olympian’s passing.

Miklos Dudas, 34, who represented Hungary at the 2012 London Olympics, was found dead in his apartment in Budapest’s 18th district on January 5. Concerns grew when Dudas’s mother, Klari, and the mother of his two children, Ivett Szigligeti, were unable to reach him for several days.

Worried that something was wrong, his partner went to the Olympian’s apartment. The gate was locked, and with no response from inside, she was forced to call a locksmith. But what she saw inside was deeply disturbing. And soon after, she called the emergency responders and police.

Initially, authorities ruled out any signs of foul play. Still, questions about the cause of death remained. Therefore, officials ordered a special autopsy to gain a better understanding of what had happened.

During the examination, experts reportedly found injuries that a sudden medical episode could not easily explain, including multiple head injuries and possible damage to his airway. Although police have not publicly confirmed all medical details.

As a result, on January 6, police opened a criminal investigation. And that shift meant investigators were now looking at a case of bodily harm resulting in death, according to local reports, via the Sun.

Adding to the mystery, a man who worked in the same building told police he had seen Dudas on the stairs two days before his death. Miklos Dudas was reportedly bleeding from his head and appeared disoriented. When the worker asked about it at the time, Dudas said he had fallen. For now, police have asked the witness to give a formal statement.

Thus, many questions remain unanswered. Authorities have not named any suspects or confirmed a final cause of death. But the investigation is ongoing. Yet Dudas’s story stretches far beyond his final days.

Behind Miklos Dudas’ life and career

Miklos Dudas was one of Hungary’s most respected sprint canoeists. He first came into the spotlight when he represented Hungary at the 2012 London Olympics, competing in the K-1 200m event and finishing sixth. Two years later, Dudas reached the height of his career, winning gold with the Hungarian team at the 2014 World Championships in the K-1 4×200m relay.

Along the way, he collected several medals at European and world events. In 2015, Dudas won gold in the K-1 200m at the European Games, but that moment soon turned into a setback. The medal was later stripped after he tested positive for a banned hormone, and he was handed a 36-month suspension. After serving the ban, he returned to competition.

And soon Miklos Dudas won bronze in the K-4 500m at both the 2018 European Championships and the 2018 World Championships. But eventually, he stepped away from elite sport in 2021.

In August 2024, his father, Istvan Dudas, was violently attacked by a group of six men at a petrol station in Budapest’s 18th district. He suffered severe head injuries and fell into a coma. Months later, in early 2025, he died from those injuries.

After his father’s death, Miklos Dudas took over the family business at the Pesterzsebet market, regularly helping out and making sure the shops stayed open. People there remember him not as a famous athlete, but as a kind and reliable presence.

One butcher who worked at the market recalled, “He was a very good man, I met him several times. He came here regularly to help after his father died. He was always direct, everyone liked him. We loved his father the same way, he was here a lot, he was an integral part of the life of the market. We are very sorry about everything. This market is like a big family….”

Now, with Miklos Dudas also gone, the future of the family’s shops remains uncertain.