“RIP”: Olympic Coach Behind Multiple Gold Medalists in Figure Skating Passes Away at 74

Johnny Johns lived and breathed figure skating! First, he made his mark as a champion in pairs and ice dance, and later he became a coach who helped shape generations of skaters. When he passed away on February 20, at 74, following complications from knee surgery, the sport lost someone who gave everything to the ice!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johns first made his mark on the ice as a competitor. In 1973, he and partner Mary Campbell won the U.S national ice dance title and placed sixth at Worlds. He then moved to pairs where he and Melissa Militano won consecutive U.S. titles in 1974 and 1975 and placed sixth at the 1975 World Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 1971 to 1975, he represented the U.S. as a World Team member. He also performed with the Ice Capades from 1976 to 1979, bringing his skating to audiences across the country.

After retiring from competition, Johns spent more than 35 years coaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spent 27 years at the Detroit Skating Club before moving to the Arctic Edge Ice Arena in Canton, Michigan, in 2006, and later to Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“Johnny saw things in people and brought out the best in them,” said Mitch Moyer, who coached alongside him from 1988 to 2006.

“He made skating fun. He kept his smile, kept you laughing, and always helped you keep perspective. The skaters who worked with him loved him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who want to pay their respects, a memorial service will be held on March 7, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST at Audubon Country Club, 625 Audubon Blvd., Naples, Florida.

As soon as news of his passing spread on social media, figure skating fans became emotional, sharing memories, condolences, and heartfelt tributes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Figure skating fans get emotional remembering coach Johnny Johns

“RIP coach Johnny Johns,” one added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh no ;( that’s a real shame. I hope people remember how much he did to help the amazing ice dance teams we know and love,” commented another.

Johnny Johns shaped the sport itself and the lives of everyone he worked with. He came from Detroit, and even as a kid, he was all about sports. He split his time between skating and Little League Baseball, and he could pitch with both his left and right hands. Johns went to school while pursuing skating, which continued even when studying at the University of Delaware in the early 1970s. Over time, skating became his life, and coaching became his calling.

Danielle and Steve Hartsell, Marcy Hinzmann and Aaron Parchem, Brooke Castile and Benjamin Okolski, and the unforgettable Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are some of the most well-known teams he worked with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virtue and Moir are two-time Canadian ice dance Olympic champions in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and in 2018 in PyeongChang. They also won silver in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, making them one of the most decorated ice dance teams in history.

“He was more than just a coach. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself and helped me rise to my full potential,” reflected Marcy Hinzmann (Simpson), one of his Olympic students. “It wasn’t about more reps or training harder. It was about training smarter, enjoying the process, and finding something to be grateful for. I will miss him dearly. My whole family will; he was so good to us.”

One figure skating fan added, “I do remember him, he was a joy to watch. Rest in Peace. ⛸️”

ADVERTISEMENT

“How sad. Sending love to his family and friends ❤️‍🩹,” read another comment.

Most of the reactions followed the same emotion as written by one fan, “Rest in peace.”

Figure skating star Johnny Johns is now survived by Zoueva, his daughter Jillian Johns (Pounders), Jillian’s husband Scott Pounders, and their sons Phoenix and Ozzy. Between his family and all the skaters he inspired, it’s safe to say his impact on the world, both on and off the ice, will be remembered for years to come.