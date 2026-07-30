“Risking Permanent Paralysis”: Olympian Shares Harsh Truth About US Olympic Committee’s Alleged Medical Negligence

Lolo Jones was chasing one more Olympic opportunity when everything changed in February 2025. While trying to earn a spot on Team USA’s bobsled team, the 3x Olympian suffered a serious spinal injury. But despite the severity of her condition, Jones was denied proper medical care and was forced to take matters into her own hands, which eventually led to surgery costing her around $100,000. Now, more than a year later, she is breaking her silence and revealing her side of what happened behind the scenes.

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The conversation around Jones’ experience grew after ESPN Baton Rouge host Matt Moscona spoke about her allegations on his show on July 29. Moscona questioned how an athlete representing the United States could allegedly be left without medical assistance while dealing with a serious injury. “She was incontinent. She lost control of her bladder. With all of that, she raced anyway and still put up better times,” he said.

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He added, “She literally broke her back. I am appalled by this. Somebody from the U.S. OPC has got to be willing to step up and answer for this.” Shortly after Moscona shared his thoughts, Jones responded by opening up further about her experience.

“I remember limping by the sports med room every day, unable to go inside,” Jones wrote. “Millions in equipment and funds are donated specifically to help Olympic athletes rehabilitate, but John Faltus canceled my appointment and locked me out.” Jones also accused USA Bobsled and the USOPC of allowing her to return to the sled without fully understanding the seriousness of her injury.

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“The worst part? USA Bobsled and the USOPC put me back in a bobsled without ever ordering an MRI or properly evaluating my injury, risking permanent paralysis,” she wrote.

The injury happened during training before the 2025 IBSF World Championships in Lake Placid. She has claimed that the injury caused severe back pain, numbness, foot drop, leg weakness, and loss of bladder control.

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So, she scheduled an appointment at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center, but a sports medicine official canceled it. Frustrated by the canceled treatment, Jones confronted Faltus.

She later acknowledged calling him “a horrible f—— human being.” Faltus also alleged she made an obscene gesture, which Jones has denied.

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Then, she arranged her own medical evaluation and paid for the MRI herself. She says doctors found a herniated disc, a disc bulge, tears involving the L3, L4, and L5 levels, and leaking spinal fluid, which eventually resulted in surgery. While recovering, Jones received a notice from Julie Marra, director of the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, informing her that she was suspended from using the facility because of her conduct during the confrontation.

Jones has said she was never given a formal hearing and that no witnesses were interviewed before the suspension was imposed. That ban was later partially lifted.

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For an athlete who has achieved so much across two different sports, the situation surrounding Lolo Jones has become even more surprising for many fans.

Lolo Jones’ journey from track star to Bobsled pioneer

Lolo Jones is one of those rare athletes to compete at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. Her career took her from the track to the bobsled course, making her one of the few athletes in history to represent Team USA in both versions of the Games. Her Olympic journey includes the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics in the 100m hurdles, followed by the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in bobsled.

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She became famous during the 2008 Beijing Olympics after entering the 100m hurdles final as the favorite for gold. Jones was leading the race and looked set for a medal before hitting the ninth hurdle. The mistake ended her medal hopes, and she finished seventh in one of the most memorable Olympic heartbreaks for a U.S. track athlete.

Instead of stepping away, Jones took on a new challenge by switching to bobsled. Soon after, she became an important part of USA Bobsled. But despite everything she had achieved, Jones found herself fighting for basic medical support during her latest Olympic pursuit.