Double Olympic Champion Turned Firefighter Found Unconscious at Farm Passes Away at 50

The ‘Olaf Tufte’ moment at the 2004 Athens Olympics was a memory Norwegian fans will never forget! After winning silver at Sydney 2000, Tufte finally became an individual Olympic champion. And soon after, he broke down in tears when the Norwegian anthem played. Years later, he went on to add three more Olympic medals to his tally before ending his elite rowing career in 2021. Five years later, the much-loved sports icon has passed away on July 21, 2026, at the age of 50.

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The news was confirmed by Tufte’s family in a press release on July 21. According to the statement, Tufte was found unconscious at his family farm, Tufte Gård. Emergency personnel quickly arrived at the scene and provided life-saving first aid before he was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment. “There were no witnesses to the incident. There was no suspicion of an occupational accident,” the family’s statement said.

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Despite the efforts of medical staff, Tufte could not be saved. He leaves behind his wife, Aina, and their two children. The couple had known each other since they were classmates and married in 2008. Later, they ran Tufte Gård together, and Tufte tried to start business activities, such as Tufte Wear, a clothing company.

Even after retirement, Tufte continued to engage in the sport and to develop a life away from it. He was a regular guest on Norwegian Television, and appeared in popular programs like 71 grader nord kjendis, Mesternes mester and Forræder.

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Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre paid tribute to the rowing legend, describing him as one of the country’s greatest sporting figures. “It is very sad to hear of Olaf Tufte’s death,” Støre said. “Tufte brought enormous sporting joy to us as a nation. He was one of Norway’s foremost sporting heroes, a decorated summer Olympian and one of the best rowers we have had. My deepest condolences go to his family and those close to him.”

But before he became the Olympic champion Norway celebrated, Tufte’s journey began in a way few could have predicted.

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Motocross teenager became an Olympic Champion

Growing up in Norway, Olaf Tufte’s first passion was not rowing but motocross. As a teenager, he used indoor rowing machines to improve his fitness for motocross, but he quickly discovered he had a natural ability for the sport. At 17, he joined Horten Roklubb and decided to focus fully on rowing.

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His progress was extremely fast. Just one year later, in 1994, he represented Norway at the Junior World Rowing Championships in Munich, marking the beginning of his international career. Only two years after entering the sport, Tufte reached the biggest stage in athletics. At 20 years old, he competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, his first of seven Olympic appearances.

His breakthrough came after years of hard work. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he won silver in the men’s double sculls with Fredrik Bekken, giving him his first Olympic medal. But Tufte still wanted more: he dreamed of becoming an individual Olympic champion. He made that dream reality at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Competing in the men’s single sculls, Tufte won gold and became a Norwegian sporting hero. Four years later, he defended his Olympic title at Beijing 2008.

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Even while competing at the highest level, Tufte balanced rowing with other responsibilities. Alongside his Olympic career, he worked as a firefighter substitute with Vestfold Interkommunale Brannvesen. After his passing, the fire department paid tribute to him, writing on Facebook: “It is with sadness that we have received the news of Olaf Tufte’s passing. Olaf was a former substitute in the Vestfold Intermunicipal Fire Department and is described by former colleagues in VIB as a role model, a beacon and a person who always gave his all.”

Tufte’s rowing career lasted for over 20 years and over seven Olympic Games, from Atlanta 1996 to Tokyo 2021, collecting four Olympic medals!

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While the rowing world has lost one of its greatest competitors, Norway has lost a beloved sports hero whose impact will be remembered long after his final race.