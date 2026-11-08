“Rumors Are True”: Ilona Maher Addresses Reports of Vying for LA Olympics 2028 Spot

Ilona Maher is putting her Olympic dream back into motion. After months away from competitive rugby, the American star has finally addressed speculation about her return, making it clear that Los Angeles 2028 is firmly on her radar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!



Taking to Instagram, the Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist confirmed that she is working toward earning a place on Team USA’s rugby sevens roster for the next Games. Her announcement comes shortly after her selection for the USA Women’s Eagles Sevens squad for a preseason tour of New Zealand, marking an important step in her return to the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT



“The rumors are true—my cleats are back on, and I’m working toward competing at the LA 2028 Olympics!” Maher wrote. The 30-year-old also acknowledged that returning to the Olympic stage would require much more than simply putting her cleats back on. “Nothing is guaranteed on the road to LA28, and earning a spot on that Olympic roster will take everything I’ve got,” she added, before expressing her excitement about representing the country on home soil.



For Maher, the announcement marks a change in direction after spending much of the past year exploring opportunities beyond rugby. However, her latest move suggests that the competitive fire that took her to the Olympic podium has not disappeared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher’s journey since Paris has been anything but ordinary. Her bronze-medal performance at the 2024 Olympics turned her into one of the most recognizable faces in American rugby. Alongside helping Team USA secure its first-ever Olympic medal in women’s rugby sevens, Maher’s humor, confidence, and behind-the-scenes videos introduced millions of new fans to the sport.



But the attention did not stop at the rugby field. Maher competed on Dancing with the Stars, finishing runner-up alongside professional partner Alan Bersten. She also appeared on magazine covers, walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway, and launched the House of Maher podcast. Her growing popularity opened doors that extended well beyond professional sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also continued playing rugby, joining England’s Bristol Bears in early 2025 before representing the United States at the Women’s Rugby World Cup later that year. Since that tournament, however, Maher has stepped away from competitive action.



Her selection for the upcoming New Zealand tour now offers a glimpse of what comes next. She will join a 15-player USA Eagles Sevens squad for a training camp and invitational tournament at Mount Maunganui, where the Americans will face Australia, Japan, France, Fiji, and a New Zealand Development side.

ADVERTISEMENT



The tour provides an opportunity to regain competitive rhythm as the United States begins preparing for LA28. Still, selection for the preseason squad does not guarantee Maher a place in the eventual Olympic lineup.

Interestingly, the possibility of returning for another Olympics is something Maher had discussed long before her latest announcement. During an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast in June 2025, she was asked about competing at the 2028 Games.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I am going to try to,” Maher responded, admitting that she was still figuring out what she wanted from rugby after the emotional high of winning bronze in Paris. Now, she appears ready to turn that possibility into a serious pursuit.

How Ilona Maher became an inspiration beyond rugby

While her sporting achievements have brought her recognition, Maher’s influence extends far beyond the medals she has won. She has consistently used her platform to challenge traditional expectations surrounding women’s bodies, encouraging young girls to embrace strength rather than chase unrealistic beauty standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with POPSUGAR, Maher expressed pride in becoming someone women could look up to simply by embracing her athletic physique. “I’m really proud to step into the role of somebody that girls and women look up to who’s just existing in a very strong body,” she said.



Her message has resonated with millions, particularly through her Instagram presence, where she has built a following of approximately 5.5 million. Her popular “Beast, Beauty, Brains” mantra reflects her belief that athleticism, femininity, and intelligence can exist together without compromise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher’s journey to becoming an Olympic athlete was not straightforward either. Growing up in Burlington, Vermont, she experimented with several sports, including basketball, softball, and field hockey, before discovering rugby at 17. Her father had played the sport, and she eventually found her calling in a game that suited her physical strengths and competitive personality.



She later attended Quinnipiac University, where she won three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association championships and earned a nursing degree. Although she initially considered pursuing nursing professionally, she chose to follow her Olympic ambitions instead. That decision eventually took her to Tokyo in 2021 and, three years later, to the podium in Paris.

Now, Maher has another opportunity to chase something special. She knows that earning an Olympic spot will demand considerable work, and her previous achievements will not automatically secure her selection. But with Los Angeles hosting the Games in 2028, she has a chance to compete in front of a home crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT



As Maher put it in her announcement, she is ready to put her head down, lift the weights, and get back to work. The road to LA28 has officially begun.