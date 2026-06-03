Ruptured Tendons, Stress Fractures Force Track Families to Put 11X National Champion Coach Under Investigation

Hall of Fame cross country coach Bill Aris,70, made a name for himself at Fayetteville Manlius High School, where he guided the girls’ team to 11 Nike Cross Nationals titles and earned the nickname “Lombardi of Team Running.” But the veteran coach is said to have been on paid administrative leave for almost a month now. All signs point to him being sidelined, following the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District’s inquiry into complaints by some parents regarding some of his training techniques.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The school board voted on May 11, 2026, to hire attorney Randy Ray at $150 an hour to investigate an unnamed incident under the district’s harassment and bullying policy, according to the Marathon Handbook. However, Aris was removed from his duties in early May, during the outdoor track season. Since then, he has been barred from school property, coaching activities, and away meets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation traces back to an August 2025 letter sent to the district by attorney James Long on behalf of a group calling itself Concerned Families of F-M Cross Country and Track & Field. A CNYCentral report claims the letter alleged that athletes were “plagued with injuries: stress fractures, avulsion fractures, ruptured tendons, and other orthopedic injuries due to overtraining.”

The document further claims that female athletes were disproportionately affected, citing issues such as anemia, low body weight, reduced bone mineral density, and living in a “climate of fear.” According to the letter, concerns were raised with school officials over time, but in the view of the group, they were not addressed adequately.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also states that the district, “knew or should have known that these abusive practices, dangerous overtraining and rules violations were occurring. We believe that these coaching practices are inconsistent with the policies, procedures, and mission of the F-M school district.” The group threatened further steps if the school district did not give serious consideration to their concerns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marathon Handbook (@marathon.handbook) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Aris, for his part, says he has not yet been interviewed in the investigation. He claims he was not made aware of the August complaints until they were referenced in earlier reporting. He has also said he has been instructed to stop communicating with athletes and parents while the review is ongoing. “A fair investigation would include all sides,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has continued to write workout plans for his team, which his assistants are now running day to day. “Anybody can make allegations, but it doesn’t mean that they’re true,” Aris told Syracuse.com reporter Lindsay Kramer. “Every year in coaching, especially over 34 years, you’re bound to have a few parents or kids that are not happy with you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This controversy has become unwelcome to his family, especially as his wife, Christine, is battling cancer. “This is all of the other stuff involving me,” Aris said. “It is a very negative distraction from what I should be focusing on all the time – meaning my wife.” Aris rejects the idea that his coaching created an atmosphere of intimidation. “I’ve been coaching 34 years,” Aris said. At the same time, Aris and his supporters argue that the process itself is being challenged.

Tom Gruenewald, a runner on one of Aris’s earliest national-title teams, defended his former coach in an interview with CNY Central. “90 plus percent of the people involved are totally in Bill Aris’ favor,” Gruenewald said. “If you ask Coach Aris about his methodology, he would say it was 75% psychological and 25% physical. The fact that he’s being accused of training methodology is just the stupidest thing ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former runners and current parents have also signed a petition calling for the board to permanently reappoint Aris. And that divide is not unique to F-M.

The Saratoga Springs case still looms large

In Saratoga Springs late last year, longtime coaches Art and Linda Kranick, who developed one of the nation’s premier distance running programs, were banned by the USA Track and Field (USATF) in December 2025, citing emotional and physical misconduct. The couple who gave up coaching in April last year were now “permanently ineligible” to coach. What’s more, this ruling came just two days before Christmas, and nearly two months after Art Kranick’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The claims were based on a lawsuit filed in 2023 by former runners, which alleged that the program fostered a culture of fear, control, and pressure to win. A later complaint added the words of over a dozen witnesses, and the complaints date back more than 40 years.

However, as the allegations were being publicized, the Kranicks were still being supported by many athletes, parents, school officials, and alumni. The Saratoga Springs School District was present to cheer on the coaches and, after retirement, spoke highly of their contribution to the program and the sport. Linda Kranick said she would appeal the USATF ruling, calling the charges an attempt to “tarnish our reputation using lies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And now, a similar thing has happened to Fayetteville-Manlius High School.