Russian Athlete Switches Nationality Soon After Olympic Decision Over 3 Year Ban

The International Olympic Committee earlier this week made a decision that could offer hope to Russian athletes hoping to represent their country at the highest level. The suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), which came into effect in 2023, has now been lifted. But that doesn’t automatically mean all restrictions on Russian athletes have disappeared, making figure skater Veronika Zhilina’s decision to switch her sporting nationality to Azerbaijan all the more significant.

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Zhilina, who was born in Arkhangelsk, Russia, began the process of obtaining an Azerbaijani passport in 2025. Her nationality switch courted political debate, with the figure skater having to navigate through several legal loopholes, while also giving up her nationality. Zhilina now officially represents Azerbaijan, as the official ISU (International Skating Union) database has updated her profile, which shows the Central Asian country’s flag under her name.

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The shift, however, comes at an interesting time. Following the IOC’s provisional reinstatement of the ROC, governing bodies like the ISU have also lifted their suspensions. As a result, Russian skaters can once again compete internationally, but only under neutral status. Zhilina, however, has avoided those restrictions altogether after officially switching her sporting nationality to Azerbaijan.

The 18-year-old is far from the only Russian figure skater to switch nationalities. Sofya Samodelkina also changed her country of representation from Russia to Kazakhstan after international restrictions limited opportunities for Russian athletes.

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With Russia being one of the strongest nations in figure skating, competition for places is already fierce. Another notable example is Nikita Volodin, who switched to representing Germany so he could partner with Minerva Fabienne Hase. The move paid off, as the pair went on to win bronze in the pairs event at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

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Now that her nationality switch is complete, Zhilina can finally focus on competing again rather than navigating the administrative hurdles that have surrounded her career in recent years. And long before the paperwork and eligibility questions became the story, she had already established herself as one of the brightest young talents in figure skating.

Veronika Zhilina’s Rise as a Figure Skating Prodigy

Even at 18, Zhilina is already regarded as a former child prodigy, which says a lot given the depth of talent in Russian figure skating.

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From a young age, she was landing some of the sport’s most difficult elements, including quadruple jumps and the Triple Axel. She announced herself on the international stage in 2021 by winning gold at the ISU Junior Grand Prix.

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Zhilina carried that momentum into the Russian circuit, where the level of competition is often comparable to the international stage. In 2023, she won silver at the Russian National Junior Championships before following it up with gold at the Russian Junior Grand Prix. Unfortunately, injuries to her back and spine soon interrupted that progress, forcing her to undergo surgery and miss significant time over the next few seasons. During her time away from competition, she also suffered a shoulder injury, adding to her setbacks.

Now with Zhilin’s injury recovery complete and the political and legal hassle of a nationality switch behind her, Zhilina will look to dominate the international scene again, with her potential first outing at the ISU Challenger Series, and the youngster making her Olympic debut at the 2030 Winter Olympics, which are set to take place at the French Alps.