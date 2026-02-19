Russian Athletes’ Sporting Ban Lifted After Paralympics Committee Makes a Bold Call

260201 The Olympic Rings are seen at Tesero Cross Country Stadium during day -5 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 1, 2026 in Tesero. Photo: Mathias Bergeld / BILDBYRAN / kod MB / MB1289 skidor cross-country skiing langrenn Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter-os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina-os milano cortina-ol vinter-ol -5 bbeng Tesero Cross Country Stadium genre os-ringar os-ringarna olympic rings *** 260201 The Olympic Rings are seen at Tesero Cross Country Stadium during day 5 of the 2026 Winter Olympics on February 1, 2026 in Tesero Photo Mathias Bergeld BILDBYRAN kod MB MB1289 skidor cross country skiing langrenn olympic games olympics winter olympics os ol olympiska spel vinter os olympiske leker milano cortina 2026 milan cortina 2026 milano cortina 2026 olympic games milano cortina 2026 winter olympic games milano cortina os milano cortina ol vinter ol 5 bbeng Tesero Cross Country Stadium genre os ringar os ringarna olympic rings PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxFINxDEN Copyright: MATHIASxBERGELD BB260201MB020

The year 2022 unfolded a major setback for Russia as the athletes were banned from competing at the Paralympics. While the decision stemmed from the country’s military action in Ukraine, which authorities viewed as a breach of the Olympic truce, things look primed for improvement this year. A recent announcement has quietly opened the door for Russian athletes to compete at the upcoming Paralympics in Milan.

Russian and Belarusian athletes will compete under their national flags at the Milan-Cortina Paralympics, marking a major change after years of restrictions. Since the decision in 2022, athletes from both countries have been allowed to participate as neutral competitors, without national symbols.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has now confirmed a small group of athletes will officially represent their countries once more. They can don their national colors, with flags proudly displayed during the Games for the first time since 2014. The IPC also revealed the exact number of athletes set to compete.

“The IPC can confirm that NPC Russia has been awarded a total of six slots: two in Para-alpine skiing (one male, one female), two in Para-cross country skiing (one male, one female), and two in Para-snowboard (both male).”

Belarus will also have representation in the competition. The IPC stated, “NPC Belarus has been awarded four slots in total, all in cross-country skiing (one male and three female).”

Officials explained that these competitors would not be treated differently from others at the Paralympics. The IPC said they would be “treated like (those from) any other country”. This means that if Russian or Belarusian athletes win medals, their national anthems will be played during the ceremony.

This moment is historic because it will be the first time since 2014 that Russia’s flag appears at the Paralympic Winter Games. Russian athletes had previously been banned due to a state-supported doping scandal and later due to the military’s actions.

However, this decision applies only to the Paralympics, and the ban on Russian athletes using their flag at the 2026 Winter Olympics remains in place. Still, it’s not easy for them, even pushing some to make a tough decision.

Russian Olympian’s Milan triumph after citizenship switch

13 Russian athletes may be competing at the Milan Games under the neutral banner, stripped of their flag, anthem, and national identity. But one Russian-born athlete took an entirely different route that ended with him standing proudly on the podium.

Vladimir Semirunniy, a 23-year-old speed skater from Yekaterinburg, switched his allegiance to Poland in 2025. On Friday, the naturalized Pole lit up the Milan Speed Skating Stadium by taking silver in the men’s 10,000m.

His time of 12 minutes and 39.08 seconds put him behind Czech youngster Metodej Jilek, who flew to gold, and just ahead of Dutch veteran Jorrit Bergsma. The result gave Poland its second podium of the Milan Winter Olympics and sent fans across the country into celebration.

It’s been a long road to that silver medal. Semirunniy moved to Poland in 2023, but the switch between national federations came with obstacles. The International Skating Union required a 14-month suspension before he could compete again, a waiting game that tested both patience and dedication.

Now, the IPC has invited 10 athletes, including six Russians, for Para-alpine skiing, Para-cross-country skiing, and Para-snowboarding. Following the decision, several well-known Russian athletes are expected to compete.

The list includes three-time Paralympic alpine skiing champion Aleksey Bugaev. Cross-country skiers Ivan Golubkov and Anastasiia Bagiian are also among those preparing for the Games.

For now, sports officials maintain that athletic competition should stay separate from geopolitical issues.