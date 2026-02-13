Russian-Born Olympian Wins at Milan Games After Forfeiting Citizenship for Another Country

13 Russian athletes are competing as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) at the Milan Games. Stripped of their flag, their anthem, and any national identity, they navigate a competition under a cloud of suspicion. However, some Russian-born athletes took a different path, finding not just a new nation but a new podium to call their own.

NEXTA reported that 23-year-old speed skater Vladimir Semirunniy, who is originally from Yekaterinburg, stood on the podium at the Milan Speed Skating Stadium on Friday to claim a silver medal in the men’s 10000m. And he didn’t compete under a neutral flag as an AIN, but for Poland.

In the race, Semirunniy powered to a time of 12 minutes and 39.08 seconds, finishing behind the young Czech sensation Metodej Jilek, who took gold, and ahead of the seasoned Dutch veteran Jorrit Bergsma, who claimed bronze. And it was a pure endurance test for the Russian-born Polish athlete.

Semirunniy managed the early laps well, with a chance of being in contention for the gold medal. However, he fell to silver around 6800m and continued the momentum to capture that specific medal. With this, he secured Poland’s second medal at the Milan Games. But his journey has been anything but easy.

In 2023, the Russian-born Olympian fled his home country due to the geopolitical tensions and confirmed his desire to compete for the Polish national team. However, the challenges were immense. Changing his international allegiance took time, as Russia wanted the athlete to serve a 24-month ban, while Poland suggested 12 months. Eventually, the International Skating Union settled on 14 months for the athlete.

The moment his ban from competing was lifted, he grabbed a gold medal at the Polish Allround Speed Skating Championships and even set the fastest time in the men’s 10000m nationally. And his installation in the team took time and trust.

“Of course, because he is Russian, we were aware that it was a sensitive topic. We required Władek to sign documents confirming that he was not sponsored by Russian companies, that he had nothing to do with the Russian army, and that he did not support the war that was going on beyond our eastern border [in Ukraine],” sports director of the Polish Speed ​​Skating Association Konrad Niedźwiedzki said in January 2025, as reported by Notes from Poland.

Semirunniy made himself very clear that he didn’t support any escalation made by his former country in the conflict and even reasoned that he left Russia because of a lack of prospects in the sport, including access to various international events.

“When I left, I knew it was a one-way ticket. Criticism on the internet doesn’t bother me. I have many good friends who helped me sort it out in my head,” the speed skater said back then. “I only want to have first places in my head,” says Semirunniy himself. “Whether it is at the European Championships, the World Cup or the Olympic Games. I want to win regardless of the rank of the competition.”

And fast forward to 2026, he already holds an Olympic silver medal. However, Semirunniy isn’t alone. There are many other Russian athletes who changed their citizenship to compete at the Milan Games.

Their presence exists at the Milan Games

Apart from the 13 AINs, many other Russian-born athletes are competing under different international allegiances at the 2026 Milan Games. Even Russia’s Sports Ministry confirmed in 2023 that 67 national team athletes had changed sporting citizenship following the conflict.

Many figure skaters make that list, including Yekaterina Kurakova in women’s singles, Moscow native Vladimir Samoylov in men’s singles, and Yulia Shchetinina in pairs. More pairs like Alexei Sviatchenko and Maria Pavlova are competing for Hungary.

Even ice dancer Diana Davis now competes for Georgia and was seen at the opening ceremony as her new country’s flag bearer. Indeed, amidst all the controversy, their spirit to compete hasn’t died down.