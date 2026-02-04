Russian Minister Calls Out IOC Over Alex Ovechkin’s Ban At Milan Winter Olympics

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics is around the corner. Athletes from 92 nations will be ready to tackle the Italian slopes and rinks, except the Russian Olympians, who won’t be competing under their national flag, emblem, or anthem. Talents like Alex Ovechkin are also barred from team sports at the Games. But this ban has provoked a fierce diplomatic response directly from Moscow.

As reported by Inside The Games, in an interview with Japan’s Kyodo News, Russian Sports Minister and Olympic Committee President Mikhail Degtyarev called out the IOC, stating, “Not allowing Russian athletes to represent their country is political discrimination based on ethnicity and violates the Olympic Charter.”

Degtyarev’s confrontation comes as he believes Russian athletes like Ovechkin continue to excel in their respective sports. His comments also argue with the policy that punishes the Olympians just for their nationality. Indeed, the IOC took this decision following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, there’s a certain way that allows them to compete at the Games.

The Russian and Belarusian athletes may participate only as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs). And this carries a lot of restrictions. The athletes must ensure that they are not actively supporting the conflict and also have zero affiliation with military agencies. However, since the ban extends to team events, Russian squads can’t compete in sports like ice hockey and are directly excluded from the prestigious event.

Back in the Beijing Games in 2022, there were over 200 athletes from Russia. It was a successful campaign for them, as they finished with 32 medals (five gold, 12 silver, and 15 bronze). However, fast forward to the Milano Cortina Games, and only 13 athletes are set to compete. So, what’s Alex Ovechkin’s history in the Games?

Alex Ovechkin has a good Olympic resume

Alex Ovechkin is the son of two-time Olympic champion Tatyana Ovechkina. And representing Russia at the international stage has always been one of his top priorities in his already legendary hockey career.

The Washington Capitals captain competed in three Winter Olympic Games from 2006 to 2014 and served as the ambassador for the Sochi Games. He also became the first Russian to carry the Olympic flame for those Games. However, the NHL’s decision not to participate in the 2018 edition in PyeongChang led him to release a big statement on behalf of his fellow hockey stars.

“I see the news this week and I am very disappointed that IOC, IIHF and NHL put me and all NHL players in this position when some of the best players in world do not have chance to play in the Olympic Games,” he said. “This is not just about me but all the NHL players who want to play and have a chance to win Gold for their country. Our countries are now not allowed to ask us to play in the Olympics.”

However, the NHL confirmed that while it admires the players who want to represent their nation, it couldn’t let its players play in the Beijing Games in 2022. A few years later, when Ovechkin was asked about Russia’s ban from the Olympics, he said, “I don’t know what’s even going to happen there. Yes, we want to play in the Olympics, but if they won’t let us, what do we do?”

The frustration lies in someone who is reaching the end of his hockey career, and for at least one last time, he wants to represent his country at the sport’s biggest stage.