Sad Truth About Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Revealed as Mariah Carey Slammed at Milan

The world has already turned its attention to Milan. However, the grand promise of a packed Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony faced an uncomfortable reality.

Way before the D-day, Italian organizers insist San Siro will welcome 60,000 spectators tonight, yet thousands of seats are still reportedly empty. One fan and columnist, Philip Barker (@pharkersport), pointed out the same on X.

“Two minutes until we are under way @milanocortina26 but San Siro Stadium still has quite a lot of empty spaces. Surely they can’t all be off getting prawn sandwiches?”

UK Sports Journalist, Duncan Mackay, too, shared his take on the issue.

“The fact that 10,000 tickets were still available for tonight’s @Olympics Opening Ceremony at @milanocortina26 was covered by @pbarkersport in the latest edition of the #ZeusFiles.”

The Olympic Flame arrived at Piazza del Duomo. Renowned ballet star Nicoletta Manni grabbed the spotlight and lit the cauldron. Following that, she shared her thoughts with the crowd.

“The emotion was very strong because it was a huge honor for me to be the last one to bring the Torch to Milan, representing the city and Italy.”

She further added, “I knew some months ago that I would be at this event, but didn’t know until today that I would be the last one. The work, the passion, the sacrifice we do every day is very close to the sport, so it is important.”

The Games had already kicked off with the mixed team curling event at Cortina d’Ampezzo. The women’s ice hockey tournament, too, has been concluded as American women faced Czechia and secured a 5-1 victory. The event was graced by the presence of United States Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

That tension then hung over the Games’ first major spectacle.

Global entertainment icons were reported to be attending the opening ceremony. That list was headlined by American pop sensation Mariah Carey. While the empty stands have already become the center of the conversation, fans expected the star performer to save the evening. However, her performance, too, brought in unexpected criticisms.

Mariah Carey’s Winter Olympics performance draws significant criticism

As the 2026 Winter Olympics were unveiled, the opening ceremony saw a host of celebrities take center stage. And one of the biggest attractions was undoubtedly Mariah Carey. The American diva, known for her high energy and soulful voice, was supposed to sweep the crowd off their feet.

In fact, she was the first name that the Olympic Committee announced for the gala event. Impressed by her works, the local committee pointed out why Carey was the perfect person to set the tone for the evening.

“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games. Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.”

Unfortunately, though, following Carey’s performance, the crowd seemed pretty much annoyed.

Taking to social media, fans started to bash the singer. Complaints as to why Carey allegedly lip-synced during her entire segment flooded the internet. Fans allegedly found her body language stiff, further infuriating them.

Expressing their displeasure, the critics also pointed out how there were well-qualified singers within Italy. Speaking on the same note, some fans found Laura Pausini to be better than what Carey delivered.