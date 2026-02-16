Savannah Guthrie in Tears As She Sends Pleading Message to Mother’s Kidnappers

When Savannah Guthrie takes her place on the “Today” show each morning, her warmth and steady presence have long been a fixture for millions of viewers. But behind the broadcast calm now lies a deeply personal ordeal. On February 1, 2026, Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, vanished from her home in Arizona. At the moment, the FBI is leading the investigation as the family continues to share messages of hope. Now, as the search enters its second week, Savannah is also asking the public for help.

Earlier today, she turned to Instagram, where she has 1.9 million followers, to keep the message alive. Fighting back emotion, she said, “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe. And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late.”

Holding on to faith, she added, “You’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here and we believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it’s never too late.”

Just days earlier, Savannah sat between her older siblings, Annie and Camron, with a message filled with emotion and urgency. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said. With no progress in the case so far, she has come forward once again, directing another heartfelt plea to whoever may have taken their mother.

They made it clear they were prepared to listen to ransom demands, but would need proof that their mother is alive. As of now, the FBI has raised the reward to $100,000 for any information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case. Investigators said they are continuing to review the thousands of tips submitted by members of the public.

“This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay,” she said previously.

The F.B.I. says agents are still carefully analyzing the ransom note that demanded payment by Thursday evening, while investigators continue to piece together what happened. Sheriff Nanos shared on Thursday that it’s simply too early to rule anyone out (even relatives) as a possible suspect.

At the same time, the uncertainty is only deepening. Sports insiders from all over have stepped forward to offer their prayers for Savannah Guthrie’s mother. Among them was New York Giants legend and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, who wrote a message in his Instagram story:

“Praying for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.”

Authorities believe that Nancy may have been taken in the middle of the night. Investigators are urging the public not to stay silent. “We still need the public’s help,” the statement read. “Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know.” The message was clear: even the smallest detail could make a difference.

In a statement released Monday, the F.B.I. said it was “not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers,” adding another layer of concern to an already painful situation.

As of yesterday, though, there still appears to be no breakthrough. Sheriff Nanos said, “Investigators have not identified any suspects, persons of interest, or vehicles” connected to the case. He noted that if there is a “significant development,” authorities would schedule a news conference. The tension is rising as the whereabouts of the 84-year-old mother remain unknown, especially with concerns regarding her health.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother faces slim survival odds without critical medication

For those who missed, on Saturday, January 31, after Nancy had dinner at her elder daughter Annie Guthrie’s home, later that night, she was driven back to her house. According to the official timeline released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, her garage door opened at 9:48 p.m. and closed just two minutes later. After that, in the early hours of the morning, things took a troubling turn.

At 1:47 a.m., the doorbell camera at Nancy’s home was disconnected. Then, at 2:12 a.m., another camera detected movement inside the house. Just minutes later, at 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker disconnected from the in-home monitoring devices. Each timestamp added another piece to a timeline that investigators are now closely examining.

The next morning, when Nancy didn’t show up for church, her family grew worried. They went to her home in Catalina Foothills, an unincorporated community near the Santa Catalina Mountains just north of Tucson, at 11:56 a.m. When they couldn’t find her there either, they called 911.

Authorities arrived around 12:15 p.m. and quickly launched a large-scale response, bringing in search and rescue teams, volunteers, dogs, drones, and even a helicopter. Sheriff Nanos later described Ms. Guthrie’s home as “a crime scene,” saying, “we saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” though he did not share further details. He also noted that Nancy has limited mobility and requires medication every 24 hours, warning that she could die without it. At the same time, officials described her as mentally sharp, making clear that this was not a dementia-related case.

As the investigation continues, attention remains fixed on uncovering who took Nancy and why. For now, Savannah Guthrie’s family, friends, and fans are holding onto hope for a positive outcome.