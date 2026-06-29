“Silence Broke Me”: Gymnast Exposes USA Gymnastics After Missing Out on Paris Due to Injury

As Team USA celebrated their Olympic gold after finishing a massive 5.8 points ahead of second-placed Italy, ardent fans of USA gymnastics knew one face was missing. For years before the 2024 Paris Games, a USA team without Shilese Jones seemed impossible. Now, two years after missing out on the Olympics, the 23-year-old has laid it bare on how USA Gymnastics abandoned her.

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The American gymnast suffered an ACL and meniscus tear just before the 2024 Olympic Trials and still competed at the event. While she was in contention for a spot on the team, Jones withdrew and has finally revealed just how let down she felt by USA Gymnastics.

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“I still remember hitting the ground and being told, ‘Everything is very stable. You just hyperextended it.’ But deep down, after feeling that loud pop, I knew something was very wrong,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Even after telling them it felt unstable, I kept pushing because I believed there was still a chance.

“What hurt almost as much as the injury was feeling lost and hoping for a few words of support from our head leadership. Those words never came, and that silence broke me even more. Still, I stayed to cheer on my teammates because that’s who I am. “

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It does mark a remarkable revelation, especially considering how highly rated she is. In fact, going into the 2024 Olympic Trials, Jones was the closest to an automatic pick for Team USA, aside from Simone Biles. That’s not surprising, though, because she had won silver and gold in the all-around and uneven bars at the 2024 US Classic.

Shilese Jones also medalled in every meet she competed in between 2022 and 2024, including two World Championships. There she was, part of the team that won back-to-back team golds alongside three silver medals (2 all-around and 1 uneven bars), one gold, and a bronze. Then her knee popped during the Olympic Trials, and instead of becoming a household name, Jones was sidelined.

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Even then, few expected her to be out for two years. But two knee surgeries combined with recurring setbacks and then another recurring issue with her shoulder, leading to another surgery, stalled her recovery. Things have changed over the last nine months, with Jones slowly but steadily returning to training again.

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She’s yet to compete at a meet since 2024, but her journey back to full fitness has been well documented on her Instagram page.

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“Today, two years later, I don’t look back at what I lost I look at how far I’ve come. Every setback, every milestone, every small victory has led me to this moment,” Jones added.

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“June 28 will always be a day I’ll remember. But now, instead of reminding me of the moment I fell, it reminds me of everything it took to get back up. Some days change your life forever. This was one of them. And I’m proud of the person I’ve become because I refused to let it be the end. ❤️”

Shilese Jones’ return is one of the most anticipated in American gymnastics, but she is far from the only elite athlete working her way back. In fact, another fan favourite has already taken the first step back onto the competition floor after more than a decade away.

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Shilese Jones is not the only gymnast on the comeback trail

Shilese Jones’ statement puts things into perspective for USA Gymnastics; it means she is that much closer to returning to competition. And she’s not the only one making their way back, with Katelyn Ohashi doing the same.

The 27-year-old kicked off her comeback at the American Classic days after announcing her shock return to elite gymnastics. The American is best known for being one of two people to have beaten Simone Biles in the last 13 years. However, injuries saw Ohashi retire from collegiate gymnastics in 2019, not competing at the elite level since 2013.

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She’s back now, and in her first elite routine in years, Katelyn Ohashi posted a 13.150 on the balance beam to win bronze. The American also competed on the floor exercise. However, her combined score (24.650) wasn’t enough to qualify for the US Championships. She’ll have another chance at the US Classic in July and needs a two-event score of at least 26.800 to qualify.

“I’m taking it one day at a time; one skill, one event, one dream,” Ohashi wrote on Instagram. “I don’t have any regrets in my career, and I want to be able to continue saying that.”

While Ohashi is already back on the competition floor, Shilese Jones is still working towards that same moment. However, both gymnasts are fighting their way back, albeit on different timelines. Only time will tell when Jones makes her eventual comeback to the mat.