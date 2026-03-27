Simone Biles Completes Nearly 2-Year-Old Dream Away From Gymnastics

Eleven Olympic medals, including seven gold and 30 World Championship medals, 23 of them gold—there is no denying Simone Biles’ place in history. The 29-year-old is considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, and more than that, she’s shown there’s a life outside the sport. Biles hasn’t trained for more than a year, as she enjoys her freedom, and has now achieved a dream that was on her mind for almost two years.

That dream was to open her own restaurant, and it has finally become a reality. Biles officially launched the first branch of her signature outlet, Taste of Gold, in Houston. Located inside George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the restaurant offers a casual dining experience, with interiors inspired by her journey and achievements.

“As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” Biles said as per Kens5.com. “Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Biles hasn’t done it all on her own, as she teamed up with Dallas-based restaurateur Mark Brezinski and the Playmakers Group. The latter is a well-known company that operates multiple restaurants across the USA at airports, in collaboration with athletes and celebrities. That includes NBA icon Dirk Nowitzki, who owns a restaurant named Nowitzki in Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in collaboration with the Playmakers Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WFAA (@wfaa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

He isn’t the only one; Matty Turco and Bruce Smith also own restaurants in collaboration with the company, located in Dallas and Norfolk, respectively. Thus, Simone Biles’ restaurant follows a pattern the Playmakers Group has established, serving quick, shareable eats which includes sandwiches, skewers, and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Airports are the front door to a city, but too often feel interchangeable,” Athlete Playmaker co-founder Derek Missimo said as per Kens5.com. “Taste of Gold supports our goal of creating places that feel familiar and local, without sacrificing quality, speed or consistency.”

However, having achieved one dream, Simone Biles hasn’t yet retired or given up on the sport she made her name in, with an eye on the 2028 LA Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Biles opens up on potentially participating in the 2028 Olympics

The 29-year-old hasn’t competed in over a year and hasn’t trained in that long as well, as she’s taking a well-deserved break from gymnastics. However, that has seen fans and critics alike question whether Simone Biles has quietly retired from it all. But she immediately dismissed those rumors, although her focus has now been on enjoying her freedom.

The American revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she’s been having fun, waking up late, going to her husband’s NFL games and more. Yet despite that, Biles reiterated in October 2025 that she plans to be at the LA Olympics, although she hasn’t decided in what capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone likes to talk about L.A, and what that road looks like for me,” Biles told Olympics.com. “So, currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health. That’s why you saw so much of my success in Paris, because the mental and the physical were right on par.

“They were right on track with each other, so I think that’s really, really important. I’m not sure what 2028 looks like, but I will be there in some capacity. I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands. But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But while she hasn’t closed a door on her return, it’s definitely unclear when or if Simone Biles will ever make her return. Only time will tell, but given Biles’ stance on her balance between physical and mental health, the 29-year-old will probably only return when she’s ready again.