Simone Biles Goes Viral Over Special Handshake at Jonathan Owens’ NFL Preseason Game

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens has begun his new NFL season with yet another team. While fans are eager to see how this new chapter will unfold, his wife remains a constant support on the sidelines. Although the team has changed, the couple’s pregame routine has once again turned heads.

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Recently, the Indianapolis Colts faced the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL preseason matchup. As the Indiana team stepped onto the field to put on a show for the home crowd, Biles and Owens had their own moment.

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Standing on the sidelines in a custom Owens game-day look, Biles met her husband just before kickoff. As usual, it followed with a brief hug, their iconic multi-step, personalized handshake and a quick kiss.

NFL team page was quick to capture this sweet moment between the famous couple and share it on their social media. The clip has generated massive engagement across various social media platforms as fans continue to praise the couple’s effortless chemistry and support for each other. Owens and Biles have never shied away from public displays of affection. Their virality and fandom extend way beyond football grounds or gymnastics mats.

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For Owens, his career has been a rollercoaster ride, with several team changes. However, Biles has always been on the sideline to support and encourage him. However, earlier in the couple’s early days on the NFL sideline had not been easy. Biles’ cheerleading often ended up gaining backlash from NFL fans.

Love vs Social Scrutiny

Owens and Biles’ affections haven’t been performative; the two have always shared special moments on camera throughout his NFL career. Similar clips of the couple doing their personalized handshakes, pre- and post-game kisses, and Biles’ outfit have previously gone viral. From his time with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, Biles has been present at most of Owens’ games. Except for her busy 2024 Olympics schedule. Back then, Owens was granted special leave permission by the NFL to travel to Paris to support his wife mid-season.

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Yet, sharing such moments and bold moves occasionally earns the married couple heated backlash. In 2023, following Owens’ shocking podcast comments about how they met on ‘The Pivot’ podcast, they faced heavy scrutiny against their public interactions. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” he revealed in 2021. Later in the ‘Pivot’ interview, he claimed, “I always say the men are the catch.”

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However, the negativity didn’t seem to affect the couple or their relationship. Both Biles and Owens have openly addressed the backlash and stayed supportive of each other amid all the noise. Hence, their sideline moments have been called “performative” to tackle the situation. However, the couple has shut off the internet hate.

“If you say something, they’re going to say something; if you don’t say something, they’re going to say something. So, just live your life. People are going to talk about you anyway, so you might as well do it the way you want to,” Owens stated in a US Weekly interview post the controversy.

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However, views have shifted for the couple for a while. Their personalized gestures toward each other seem to be cheered on more by the fans. For the married athletes, the camera focus on them does not seem to matter. Amidst the high-pressure environment and competition at the Olympics or NFL fields, their support for each other matters more.

Viewers also seemed to celebrate the seamless dynamic between the two in Indiana. “My favorite power couple❤️❤️❤️❤️”, said a fan. Biles support was not just restricted to a handshake. In her Instagram story, she also revealed a tattoo of Owens on her arm, a way of expressing her love and encouragement. With the regular season right around the corner, Biles and Owens seem prepared to embrace challenges with another new team and fans.